‘Young & the Restless’ Star Jason Thompson Hints What’s Ahead for Billy & Adam

“The Young and the Restless” star Jason Thompson teased what’s ahead for his character, Billy Abbott, after his rival, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), delivered his and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) daughter.

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest on Tuesday, October 20, the actor described it as a “dream week” for Billy, who has had plenty to celebrate, including his wedding to Sally, and the unexpected arrival of their baby girl.

“I consider myself very lucky to be in the middle of a storm like this because I know how much it means to future story — not only to the story we’re telling right now, but to the ones ‘The Young and the Restless’ will continue to tell for the next 10, 20 years,” the actor told the outlet.

‘Y&R’ Star Jason Thompson Reacts to Adam Delivering Sally’s Baby

Thompson also told the outlet that his character isn’t too happy with Adam delivering his and Sally’s baby.

“Billy knows what a big moment this is,” the actor explained. “The fact that Adam is the first one to see his daughter and to lay hands on her… It’s kind of the worst-case scenario. He didn’t want Adam at the wedding, let alone delivering his baby!”

Thompson believes part of the reason is that Billy still blames Adam for the death of his daughter, Delia.

“People could argue about who was responsible back and forth, as we have done on the show and as audience members have done, but Billy is always going to see Adam as the reason why Delia is no longer here,” Thompson pointed out. “That’s why he is never, ever really going to be okay with Adam and why Adam is the last person he would want to be a part of this moment.”

What’s Next for Billy & Adam on ‘The Young & the Restless’

Thompson also thinks Billy will be haunted by Adam’s role in his baby’s arrival for many years to come.

“He doesn’t want Adam to have any connection with his daughter whatsoever, but he was the first person to hold her,” he added. “That will just keep replaying in Billy’s head over and over. That will always be there for Billy, whether Adam plays that card or not.”

Thompson also pointed out, “For fans of Adam and Sally, it’s kind of a beautiful moment for them, too. And that’s not lost on me.”

CBS Billy Abbott.

“The Young and the Restless” actor can’t help but wonder what role Adam will play in Billy’s daughter’s life moving forward.

“I remember saying to Mark, ‘This is crazy, because there’s gonna be a time in the future where this baby is going to go to you instead because she feels a connection with you — and that’s gonna kill Billy!’” Thompson shared.

And it seems Billy won’t be able to get rid of Adam anytime soon, especially now that Adam has become such a big part of his daughter’s life.

“Adam does everything he can to stay in the picture — and obviously, that is the exact opposite of the situation Billy wanted to find himself in,” the actor added. “Billy just wants Adam to go away, but he continues to show up and it really starts to affect Billy.”