‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas-Based Spinoff Pushed to the 2027–2028 TV Season

There are delays to the upcoming “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff that is set to be based in West Texas. The show was originally slated for an early 2027 release on ABC, but that will no longer happen.

The change comes as the show is set to move production out of the state of California, marking a first for any “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff. No, it’s not moving to Texas, either!

When Will the Texas ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Air on ABC?

ABC GREY’S ANATOMY – “It’s All Wrong, but It’s All Right” – As Blue fights to reclaim his place at Grey Sloan, Jo is pulled from motherhood back into the OR. Jules and Winston’s relationship remains strained, and Bailey struggles to find her footing as a student. THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

CHANDRA WILSON, ANTHONY HILL

As of now, there is no premiere date. The original plan was for the West Texas series to premiere sometime in early 2027, likely in January, which is when most new shows begin when they have midseason release dates.

Now, the show is being pushed to the 2027–2028 season. It’s not clear what this means for the shows currently on the network. With “RJ Decker” only getting a seven-episode sophomore season, it seemed to help find space for the new spinoff. However, ABC will want to plug that gap, and it could put more pressure on the Scott Speedman series moving forward.

The new spinoff is set to follow the doctors of a small emergency medical clinic. There were already hints during “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 about how the storylines could progress, as Owen Hunt visited a small clinic to see the type of medical equipment they didn’t have. He looked for ways that the clinic could run more efficiently and offer patients the necessary medical treatments without everything a big-budget hospital gets. This is likely the framework for the West Texas show.

The First ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Show Not Filming in California

ABC GREY’S ANATOMY – “It’s All Wrong, but It’s All Right” – As Blue fights to reclaim his place at Grey Sloan, Jo is pulled from motherhood back into the OR. Jules and Winston’s relationship remains strained, and Bailey struggles to find her footing as a student. THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

HARRY SHUM JR., NIKO TERHO, ADELAIDE KANE, ALEXIS FLOYD

The move to the 2027–2028 season is linked to the fact that the show needs to move to another state to film. For the first time in 23 years, a “Grey’s Anatomy” show will film outside of California, as it didn’t qualify for tax credits. In fact, Shonda Rhimes’ producing parter Betsy Beers wants the state to look again at qualifying elements for the tax credits.

Deadline states that Beers shared that the state decided that the new series wouldn’t create enough jobs for the state to be considered an asset. It didn’t matter that the Shonaland productions have favored the state with the mothership and two other spinoffs, “Private Practice” and “Station 19.” Even “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Scandal,” and “The Residence” filmed in California, despite not all of them being set in the state.

Because of this, the series is moving to New Mexico. Albuquerque will become West Texas for the series. It’s going to create some logistical issues. “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner, Meg Marinis, will also be the showrunner on the smaller medical clinic drama, and it was important to keep the shows in the same state to make that possible. It’s not clear what this means for Marinis moving forward, but it will play a part in the decision for ABC to move the show to the 2027–2028 season.

For now, “Grey’s Anatomy” will continue to film in California. The show airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.