Kate Walsh Reveals Whether She’d Reunite With Her ‘Private Practice’ Bestie

Kate Walsh may have left “Private Practice” behind more than a decade ago, but one relationship she formed on the show is still going strong.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star has revealed that she remains incredibly close to former costar Amy Brenneman nearly 20 years after they first began working together. Better yet for longtime fans, Walsh isn’t ruling out putting that friendship back on screen someday.

The revelation comes shortly after Walsh reflected on returning to another familiar television home. As EntertainmentNow reported earlier, the actress recently described reprising Addison Montgomery on “Grey’s Anatomy” as feeling “like going home.”

Kate Walsh Says ‘Private Practice’ Gave Her a ‘Sister’

UNITED STATES – MAY 28: PRIVATE PRACTICE – “A Family Thing” – At Oceanside Wellness, friendships are tested and secrets revealed when Addison discovers that Naomi is concealing the practice’s financial problems. Meanwhile, Violet wonders what secret Cooper is keeping from her, while Cooper himself has to decide whether or not to reveal a medical secret to a patient, on the season premiere of “Private Practice,” WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1 (9:00-10:01 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The friendship between Walsh and Brenneman began when they starred together on the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Private Practice.” Walsh carried her “Grey’s Anatomy” character, Dr. Addison Montgomery, into the spinoff, while Brenneman joined the cast as psychiatrist Dr. Violet Turner. The two actresses remained with the medical drama throughout its six-season run from 2007 to 2013.

Their working relationship ultimately became much more personal. Speaking to PEOPLE at The Center at West Park’s staged reading of “The Big Chill” on Aug. 31, Walsh didn’t hesitate when describing what Brenneman means to her. “She is my bestie,” Walsh said.

“We stay in touch. We’re good buddies,” she continued. “We became sisters from another mister on our television program together and then always have stayed close.” Their friendship has certainly continued beyond the cameras. In 2015, Brenneman revealed that she, Walsh and several other “Private Practice” cast members were reuniting in Spain for makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera’s destination wedding.

Years later, Brenneman was also part of a major moment in Walsh’s personal life. The actresses were doing an Instagram Live together in 2022 when Walsh unexpectedly referred to Andrew Nixon as her fiancé, publicly revealing their engagement.

Kate Walsh Would ‘Love’ an Amy Brenneman Reunion

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actresses Amy Brenneman (L) and Kate Walsh attend the National Women’s History Museum 5th Annual Women Making History Brunch presented by Glamour and Lifeway Foods at Montage Beverly Hills on September 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for National Women’s History Museum)

Nearly two decades after “Private Practice” premiered, Walsh is open to turning their real-life friendship into another onscreen partnership. Asked about the possibility of working with Brenneman again, Walsh told PEOPLE that she “would love” to share the screen with her longtime friend someday.

There is currently no indication that the potential reunion would involve “Private Practice,” and Walsh didn’t announce a project with Brenneman. Still, the comment offers an intriguing possibility for fans who spent six seasons watching Addison and Violet together.

Walsh’s openness to another collaboration also comes at a time when she has been revisiting one of the most important characters of her career. She returned as Addison for a Season 22 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” in January 2026, marking another appearance in the franchise that first introduced the character more than two decades ago.

Walsh has also made it clear that she isn’t closing the door on future appearances. Asked by Shondaland whether viewers might see Addison again, she said conversations continue. “We’re always talking. I don’t know what is going to happen, but I’m always open to it. I love it,” Walsh said.

The ‘Private Practice’ Friendship Is Still Going Strong

Walsh and Brenneman’s latest public reunion provided more evidence that their friendship has endured long after their ABC drama ended.

Both actresses participated in the staged reading of the 1983 film “The Big Chill” at Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York. The event supported The Center at West Park, a nonprofit working to preserve the historic West Park Presbyterian Church and provide space and resources for artists.

The cast also included Matthew Broderick, Ayo Edebiri, Marisa Tomei, Josh Hamilton and Dylan Walsh. Afterward, Brenneman celebrated the evening on Instagram and included a photo with her longtime friend. “Any night with @katewalsh and @andynix1 is a good night,” she wrote.

The warm reunion is hardly surprising given how consistently the two actresses have remained part of each other’s lives since “Private Practice.”

Walsh, meanwhile, has repeatedly shown that she still has affection for the television universe that brought Addison Montgomery to audiences. Her latest “Grey’s Anatomy” return followed previous appearances in Seasons 18 and 19, and she recently said stepping back into Addison’s shoes remains remarkably natural.

Whether that eventually leads to another collaboration with Brenneman remains unknown. But nearly 20 years after “Private Practice” first brought them together, Walsh has made one thing clear: the friendship survived the end of the show, and she would happily bring that chemistry back to the screen.