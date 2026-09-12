Rebel Wilson, 46, Shines on the Red Carpet in Fitted Dress That Highlights Her 80 Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Rebel Wilson looked absolutely gorgeous when she attended the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Friday, September 11. She attended the premiere of “Girl Group,” and her outfit was incredible.

Rebel Wilson Shines on the Red Carpet

Wilson chose a slim-fitting, full-length black gown with a Bardot neckline and silver embellishments. She wore her hair long and in a middle parting and kept her makeup natural for an elegant finish. The outfit was an incredible choice for Wilson, and it looked great. It also highlighted her significant weight loss, and she is believed to have lost around 80 pounds.

Getty Rebel Wilson attends the Toronto International Film Festival

Getty Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma at the Toronto International Film Festival

Getty

In other photos from the event, Wilson posed with her wife, fashion designer and entrepreneur, Ramona Agruma. Agruma wore a midi dress with beaded detailing, and she also looked gorgeous on the red carpet. The pair posed holding hands and smiling widely for the cameras.

Rebel Wilson Gets Vulnerable About Weight Loss Journey

Wilson has been open about her weight-loss journey and its impact on her life. She started her weight loss in 2020, focusing on getting healthier. “You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” she told People in November 2020. “It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body, and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”

In 2022, she had lost around 80 pounds. In 2024, Wilson shared an update with fans on Instagram, letting them know she had gained weight. “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)!” she shared. “It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir; it’s just been a LOT, and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

She later thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

Rebel Wilson Addresses Weight Loss Attention

In an episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast, Wilson spoke about the attention she got after losing weight. “I was kind of shocked with how much attention I got just for losing weight when I’d done so many things in my life,” she said, Woman’s Day reports.

She shared how her accomplishments never got the same recognition as her weight loss. “I’ve got two degrees from university and done a lot of great work as an actor and producer and everything, but that—losing weight—was the thing that people seem to be really interested in,” she said. But Wilson admitted she does understand the fascination from fans. “When I watched people that I really like, like Oprah, and whenever she was doing an episode about weight loss or something, I’d be so intrigued,” she shared. “So I kind of get the fascination with it.”