Heidi Klum’s Son Gets a Jaw-Dropping 21st Birthday Gift 7 Years in the Making

Heidi Klum’s son Henry Samuel waited years for one unforgettable birthday present, and there was a surprising story behind it.

Samuel celebrated his 21st birthday on Sept. 12 with a red Ferrari F430, but the luxury car wasn’t simply a spur-of-the-moment gift. It fulfilled an unusual promise his stepfather, Tom Kaulitz, made to him roughly seven years earlier following a childhood bet.

The milestone comes during an exciting period for Samuel, who has increasingly stepped into the spotlight. According to an EntertainmentNow report, Samuel has followed his famous mother into modeling and made several notable runway appearances.

Heidi Klum’s Son Finally Collects on a Childhood Bet

Klum captured the big reveal in an Instagram video shared on Samuel’s birthday. The clip showed Samuel walking outside alongside Kaulitz before spotting the red Ferrari waiting for him. His mother could be heard behind the camera acknowledging just how long he’d anticipated the moment.

“I can’t believe it is that time. You’ve been waiting for so many years,” Klum said. Samuel appeared stunned by what he saw. “Oh my God! Jesus Christ. I don’t even know what to say,” he responded. The gift becomes even more remarkable with the story behind it.

In a second Instagram post, Klum shared an old video showing a much younger Henry explaining the terms of a Mario Kart bet he’d made with Kaulitz.

“It’s happening on Christmas, and if I lose Mario Kart, then I can’t play video games for three months, and I have to do a painting of me driving,” Samuel explained in the throwback clip. “But if I win, then Tom has to give me a Ferrari when I’m 21,” he added.

Samuel apparently won, and Kaulitz didn’t forget his end of the deal.

Tom Kaulitz Kept His Promise to Henry Samuel

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 21: CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 21: (L-R) Henry Samuel, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2026 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

According to PEOPLE, Kaulitz revealed in Klum’s birthday video that he had actually purchased the Ferrari at an auto show the previous year. Rather than immediately giving it to Samuel , he secretly kept the vehicle in the garage until the promised birthday finally arrived.

Klum seemed impressed that her husband had followed through on a deal made so long ago. “Literally, it’s what? Seven years ago when you guys said that?” she asked. She also celebrated Kaulitz for having “kept his promise.”

The sweet moment offers another glimpse at Kaulitz’s relationship with Klum’s children. The Tokio Hotel guitarist has been part of their lives for years, and Klum and Kaulitz married in 2019.

Henry Samuel is one of Klum’s four children. She shares Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-husband Seal. Klum’s eldest daughter, Leni, is her daughter from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore and was later adopted by Seal.

Heidi Klum’s Son Is Following Her Into Fashion

14 May 2026, France, Cannes: Henry Samuel is at the “Runway Presentation at the House of Magnum” during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Stefanie Rex/dpa (Photo by Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Ferrari wasn’t the only reason 2026 has been memorable for Samuel. The 21-year-old has increasingly been making his own mark in fashion. He made his runway debut in Paris in 2025 before continuing to build his modeling résumé with appearances including Milan Fashion Week.

Samuel has also started accompanying his famous mother to major industry events. In May, mother and son stepped out together for the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. EntertainmentNow reported that the pair coordinated their looks for the glamorous outing, with Samuel joining Klum on the red carpet.

The supermodel has also spoken about watching her son experience the industry for himself. She previously told PEOPLE that although she could give Samuel advice from her decades in fashion, he ultimately had to find his own path.

“Obviously, as a mother, I can give him advice, but at the end of the day, he has to do what he feels like he has to do,” Klum said. Samuel’s 21st birthday now marks another major milestone — albeit one with roots stretching back to his teenage years.

A playful Mario Kart bet may have sounded ambitious at the time, but Kaulitz remembered the deal. Seven years later, Samuel finally got the Ferrari he’d been waiting for — and Klum was there to capture his reaction when the long-running promise became reality.