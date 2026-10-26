What to Expect on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ This Week (October 29) – Spoilers

The hit ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy” came in hot to kick off Season 23 and shows no signs of slowing down. Spoilers for the October 29 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” reveal that fans are in for another roller coaster ride filled with hostility, frustration, and a medical emergency that puts the life of one of Grey Sloan’s very own in jeopardy.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers Tease Major Problems for Ndugu, Link, and Kwan

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In a jam-packed preview for the upcoming episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” things are falling apart very quickly.

Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) gives Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) an earful over the extra responsibility he took on so she could go back to school. Not only is Ndugu doing his own job, but he’s also covering for her, and he gave up his relationship with Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) to do it.

Bailey doesn’t know the details of what he gave up to do this favor for her. However, Ndugu makes it clear that it was important and shows his frustration with Bailey.

Speaking of Millin, Ndugu has an awkward run-in with her in the elevator. Millin shuts him down as Ndugu tries to share that he does care about her, even though he gave up their relationship to help Bailey right now.

Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) continues to hide his shoulder pain from everyone, including his wife, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). When Link can’t find his pain medication, Wilson reveals she threw the pills away, thinking he didn’t need them anymore. A flip of the scene shows Link suffering during a surgery with Ben Warren (Jason George).

Meanwhile, Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) is ready to get back to work. The problem is that Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) wants nothing to do with Kwan. With the new Chief of Surgery, Seth Norton (James Wolk), looking very uncomfortable by his side, Webber informs Kwan, “You will not set a foot in my OR.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Preview Reveals Jo Gets Pulled into a Medical Crisis

The last episode featured Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) learning she was pregnant by either her ex, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), or her boyfriend, Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson). After Bryant found out she was pregnant accidentally, thanks to Kwan, Griffith, and he talked it over the situation, and she decided to end her pregnancy.

In the preview for the October 29 episode, Griffith suddenly faints while looking at a computer. Bryant and Millin are there to witness her collapse. A freaked-out Millin finds Wilson and asks her to look at something.

Wilson reminds Millin that she no longer works at the hospital. However, Millin grabs Wilson’s attention when she declares, “It’s Dr. Griffith.”

The video ends with a major cliffhanger and a lot of questions. What’s wrong with Griffith? Will Wilson step up to help her? Will Norton help Kwan with his Webber problem? Those are just some of the answers fans are looking for heading into the next episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“As Blue fights to reclaim his place at Grey Sloan, Jo is pulled from motherhood back into the OR. Jules and Winston’s relationship remains strained, and Bailey struggles to find her footing as a student,” reads the official synopsis for “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 Episode 3 titled “It’s All Wrong, but It’s All Right.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.