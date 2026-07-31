Patrick Dempsey & Wife Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary, See Photos

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Jillian, are celebrating their wedding anniversary this week. As of today, they’ve been married for 27 years.

The couple married on July 31, 1999, and have three children together, Talula, 24, and twin sons Darby and Sullivan, 19. Though they’ve had their share of public struggles, right now, the couple is happy to enjoy each other’s company.

Jillian & Patrick Dempsey Commemorate 27 Years of Marriage

The Dempseys are happily celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary today.

“Opposites attract! 😉” Jillian Dempsey captioned a sweet Instagram post. “27 years, three beautiful kids, and a lifetime of memories. Through all the highs and lows, we’ve always found our way. ♥️ Happy anniversary ❤️”

Jillian attached two photos of herself and the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum. In the first photo, they share a cute smooch on the beach.

“My favorite people 🥰❤️” the couple’s daughter, Talula, replied.

“Happy anniversary you two! Here’s to many more years of happiness together ♥️” a fan sweetly wrote in the comments.

“In today’s world, this is rare. So happy for you guys! Happy Anniversary you two! Hope to see many more years,” another fan added.

The Dempseys Fought For Their Marriage After Pursuing a Divorce

Just like any other couple, the Dempseys have had their share of rocky moments. In 2015, Jillian filed for divorce, but the couple later reconciled. They officially called off the divorce in 2016 and have happily remained together to this day.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” Patrick Dempsey told PEOPLE in 2016. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

“Everybody has their own path,” the actor continued. “Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, okay, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

Dempsey left his iconic “Grey’s Anatomy” role in 2015 and pulled back from racing to spend more time with his family.

“You can only do one thing at a time and do it well,” he added. “I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn’t prepared to give up on her and she wasn’t either. We both wanted to fight for it.” ”

The Actor Talks Balancing Fame With Family Life

Though Patrick Dempsey earned the nickname “McDreamy” on “Grey’s Anatomy,” he admitted that the rise in fame put a strain on his ability to go out and enjoy life with his family.

“I think in the heat of the success of [‘Grey’s’], it really infringed upon our ability to go out to be social and to be private, and that’s kept us at home a lot more,” the 60-year-old told PEOPLE this March. “I’m much more of a homebody. I’m aware of my responsibility when I go out. I want to be present, and if people come up to me, I want to make sure I engage and talk to them and greet them or take a picture.”

“It’s sometimes very difficult with the family, because we could be having this intimate moment and sometimes people cross the line. And they don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very hard. That’s part of the position you’re in [as a public figure], and you have to accept that — and they have over time,” Dempsey added.

Fans wish the Dempseys a lifetime of happiness on their anniversary.