‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers for This Week (November 5)

“Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers for Season 23 Episode 4 reveal fans are in for another emotional roller coaster ride. Several fan favorites are put in tricky situations, while the Olympic floor continues to be controversial.

Big and Bold Moves Take Over Grey Sloan

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In the promo video for the episode titled “Love on the Brain,” it’s instantly clear that change is the name of the game on the episode.

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) attempts to attend her first birth trauma grief group. Outside the room, Jo meets another woman and reveals she’s never been to a meeting before.

The woman tells Jo, “I hope it’s not a sob fest.” Jo looks more conflicted than ever as tears begin to well up in her eyes while she stands outside the meeting room.

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans know that Jo has been struggling since she gave birth to her and Atticus “Link” Lincoln’s (Chris Carmack) twin daughters, Peyton and Hattie. Will she take the first step and attend the meeting, or will the woman scare Jo off?

In the emergency room, Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) has a patient hit on him with Link and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) watching. The patient gets flirtier with Ndugu as he begins to check out her injuries and asks him if he’s single.

Millin looks crushed as Ndugu informs the patient that he is a single man. It makes for a very awkward situation for sure.

More ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Chaos

Elsewhere in the teaser, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) walks around the Olympic floor with Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.). Bailey makes a comment to Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) that she feels like she’s checking into a hotel every time she’s on the VIP floor.

Kwan does help change Bailey’s mind a bit when he offers her a Latte. The drink perks up Bailey a bit, who jokes that she can see the appeal of the Olympic floor now. There’s no question that Kwan needs someone on his side, because Webber is not so; if giving Bailey coffee helps him, then more power to the doctor.

The promo ends with major drama and chaos. Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson) informs a patient that the only way to fix his issue is with leeches. The patient isn’t thrilled with the situation, especially when Bryant admits to not being sure it will work.

Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens with Bryant’s case, whether Jo attends her meeting, and the fallout from Millin hearing Ndugu say he’s single. After all, it wasn’t like she wanted the relationship to end. When Ndugu stepped up to take over for Bailey, it made him Millin’s boss, so they ended things, but she’s clearly not over it or him.

The official synopsis for the next episode of the hit ABC drama reads, “Amelia sees a young patient with an extremely rare condition; Bailey receives unfavorable feedback from a TA at school; Jo attends a birth trauma support group; the Olympic floor is rocked by family drama.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.