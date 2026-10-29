‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fan Favorite Reveals Unexpected Season 23 News

Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” have been dealt a major shocker thanks to fan favorite Chandra Wilson. The actress has played Miranda Bailey on the hit ABC drama since day one. Wilson is one of the OG cast members still in the Grey Sloan mix. During a recent interview, Wilson shared some news that won’t make fans happy as Season 23 heats up.

Chandra Wilson Shares Unexpected ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 News

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The actress appeared on the podcast Chicks in the Office to speak with hosts Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano about her amazing career and epic run on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Wilson, who still pinches herself that she gets to work on the hit ABC show after over two decades, revealed something unexpected during their chat.

When the conversation turned to “Grey’s Anatomy” reaching the 500-episode milestone, Wilson had thoughts. The show has currently filmed 467 episodes, so the goal isn’t far off. However, it may take longer than fans anticipated to get there because Wilson revealed that the current season is short.

“We talk about 500, and I figured out how we’re going to do it. We are doing 13 this season, and if we implode that and do a 13 and a 14 in a two-hour season finale, that takes us to 480, and we’ve done 2-hour season finales before, so now we only need 20. We could do a full 20-episode season next season, and that would be 500 at the end. Or do 19, and start Season 25 at episode 2501,” she stated.

Season 23 of “Grey’s Anatomy” has only 13 episodes, down from the last two years, which had 18 each. No explanation was given for the shorter episode count. Neither “Grey’s Anatomy” nor ABC has spoken out on the subject.

It’s worth noting that the shorter season doesn’t mean “Grey’s Anatomy” is getting canceled or in danger of any kind. The reduction in episode count likely has to do with money.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spin-Off in the Works

Last spring, it was announced that a third “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off was coming. The new show would take place in rural Texas and follow the same formula as the original series.

“It’s so different from Grey’s. It’s related to Grey’s. But its stories are going to be different,” said “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Meg Marinis in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

Marinis is from Texas and admitted she wanted to explore “what’s happening in medical deserts.” She also wanted to show “the disparity between people who can afford excellent healthcare and the people who can’t.”

The new series is set to debut sometime in the 2026-2027 television season. Marinis confirmed she is working on the new show but couldn’t confirm a premiere date, cast, or any other details. Shonda Rhimes is co-creating the new series with Marinis, and Ellen Pompeo is an executive producer.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has had two other spin-offs, but neither was like the OG series. “Private Practice” followed Addison (Kate Walsh) to Los Angeles, where she worked with a group of people offering a different kind of medical care in a community practice.

The most recent spin-off was “Station 19,” which focused on the firefighters and paramedics in Seattle. Ben (Jason George) left Grey Sloan to try to become a firefighter and was featured on the series u til it was canceled. The character returned to “Grey’s Anatomy” in Season 21.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/8c on ABC.