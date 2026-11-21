Once again, “Grey’s Anatomy” left fans on the edge of their seats with a shocking ending to Season 23 Episode 6 titled “Till I Collapse.” The episode served as the fall finale for the hit ABC medical drama with two major cliffhangers. Link (Chris Carmack) was part of one of those cliffhangers, and Carmack has broken his silence on what’s ahead for his alter ego.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack Previews What’s Next for Link Personally

For months, Link has been hiding his painkiller addiction. However, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) saw him picking up some pills at the hospital pharmacy, which he said were for his knee.

During a critical surgery, Link’s hands were shaking, and his pupils were dilated, so Amelia kicked him out of the operating room. Amelia confronted Link, who tried to give her a story she wasn’t buying. Jo (Camilla Luddington) interrupted them because Amelia paged her and declared the two of them needed to talk.

In an interview with , Carmack teased the fallout of Jo learning about Link’s addiction.

“At the end of the midseason finale, Link is really he’s in the crosshairs and he is at a crossroad because Jo obviously is going to find out that something’s going on — unless he can joyfully lie his way out of it, which maybe he can,” the actor expressed.

Jo has been dealing with her own trauma following her traumatic birth with their twins, so she has missed the signs Link was on pills. They also have four children, which keeps them busy.

Carmack revealed that things are going to be “rocky” for Link and Jo as his addiction comes out. Even though they are headed for a rough patch, Carmack hopes this hurdle doesn’t break up the family Link and Jo have built.

What About Link’s Future at Grey Sloan?

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“The O.C.” alum remained tight-lipped and didn’t spill any details or spoilers regarding whether Link will still have a job at Grey Sloan after he got kicked out of a surgery for being high and not being able to hold a scalpel.

Carmack shared that he’s been working closely with medical professionals, writers, and producers to gain insight into what really happens when a doctor finds themselves in this situation.

One thing Carmack did tease was that Amelia finds herself in trouble thanks to Link’s addiction. The fallout of her going through his medical files, breaking HIPAA laws, brings consequences for Amelia.

It’s going to be a rough time for Amelia and Link, who have managed to stay friends for their son, but that may not be the case anymore. Carmack shared that there’s guilt on Link’s part because his addiction put Amelia in this situation; once he gets past being angry, she exposed his addiction.

“There are a lot of secrets being held,” he teased.

When “Grey’s Anatomy” returns, the season will be officially half over. Chandra Wilson (Bailey) revealed Season 23 is much shorter than previous seasons, which means the finale will arrive sooner than fans want.

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns on Thursday, January 7, 2027, at 10/9c on ABC.