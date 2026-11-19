It’s been nearly two years since Jake Borelli left “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Levi Schmitt. However, during that time, he has come back twice in a new role, which he credits to Debbie Allen for changing his life in more ways than one.

Jake Borelli Reveals How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Debbie Allen Changed His Life

The actor returned to “Grey’s Anatomy” for Season 23, Episode 5, titled “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” but fans didn’t see him on-screen. Instead, Borelli was behind the camera directing his second episode of the hit ABC drama.

Borelli spoke with Shondaland about returning to “Grey’s Anatomy,” during which he revealed that Allen has been fighting for him since he started on the show. Allen played a big part in Schmidt going from a two-episode stint to becoming part of the new class of interns, which led to an eight-year run for the character.

“Debbie was championing me as an actor to become part of that new intern class, and it never ended. As I moved toward wanting to direct, she was very, very open in letting me come in to shadow, letting me learn from her. And I’ve learned so much as a director from watching her and now from these last two episodes, getting to actually work alongside her and really [having her] Sherpa me into the business. It’s really, really been incredible,” he shared with the outlet.

The actor made his directorial debut last April for “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22 Episode 16 titled “Feel It Still.”

What Advice Has Debbie Allen Given to Jake Borelli?

Along with being there as an advocate for Borelli as an actor, she has been his go-to person as he forges his path as a director on the hit ABC medical drama.

“She has been giving me so much advice from the get-go. One of the big pieces that I hold on to as a creative in general is that everything we do, every decision we make in this field, should be story first. And as long as you’re focusing on the story, it’s very, very difficult to go wrong. And that’s something I hold tightly in every decision that I make,” Borelli expressed.

The director added that simply being in Allen’s orbit has been life-altering for him. Borelli relishes any time he gets to be in the same room as Allen, in a meeting with her, or even just to hear her tell stories; it’s all a gift to him. He admitted to simply trying to spend as much time as possible listening to the beloved actress talk about anything, especially when it comes to the industry.

Along with directing, Borelli has tried his hand at writing and admitted to having a book in the works. Borelli also has a horror film in development and an idea for a TV show that he’s been pitching.

Borelli hopes to continue directing “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes, as it is a privilege for him to be still working in that world. It may or may not happen this season, as Chandra Wilson (Bailey) revealed a major change happening for Season 23.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.