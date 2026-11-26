Are you ready for an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” tonight, Nov. 26? Well, there’s some disappointing news. There isn’t a new episode of the medical drama tonight.

In even worse news, there’s a long wait for the next new episode. In fact, we’ve already had the last episode of 2026, but at least the wait isn’t going to be as long as it has been in the past.

Why Isn’t ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight, Nov. 26?

ABC GREY’S ANATOMY – “Till I Collapse” – Grey Sloan is overrun with patients after a nearby hospital closes its doors, and hospital leadership clashes with how best to manage the chaos. THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor)

TREVOR JACKSON

While it’s disappointing not to get to see our favorite doctors saving lives, it is Thanksgiving today. That means that no broadcast network has new episodes of scripted TV shows. It’s guaranteed failure — as The CW once tried with a new episode of “Supernatural.”

Instead of a new episode of anything, ABC has opted to put on a family movie. Everyone will be able to gather around to watch the 1964 original version of “Mary Poppins.”

It makes sense to put on an older family movie. This is the perfect alternative for those who aren’t interested in watching the Chiefs-Bills game on NBC, as it brings the entire family together. It can also be put on in the background if you happen to fall asleep after enjoying a delicious dinner.

What about those who want to watch “Grey’s Anatomy“? Well, the good news is you have two options. If you want to watch Seasons 1 to 22, you can turn to either Netflix or Hulu. For those who need to catch up on the most recent season, Season 23, you’ll need to put Hulu on and start bingeing your way through the six episodes. Yes, there are only six!

When Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return with New Episodes?

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While a lot of shows still have fall finales to air, that’s not the case for the ABC lineup. All Thursday shows have now aired their fall finales. They aired on Thursday, Nov. 19, and now it means a long winter break.

Now, in some good news, fans don’t have to wait as long as they have in the past. Remember when the new episodes wouldn’t arrive until March? In a way, this was a good thing because it meant a full run of new episodes from March to May, but that three-month break was excruciating.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 23 Episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 7, and there’s even a promo out. Meredith and Nick will be back, and everyone wants to know when their wedding is going to be. The two got engaged at the end of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22, after Nick was injured in the bridge collapse. However, the two aren’t all that committed to major wedding plans. They don’t even have a date!

As for the other doctors, the biggest concern is for Bryant. He collapsed at the end of the fall finale, and in the promo for the winter premiere, he asks Amelia why he’s losing his words. This is far more serious than weak legs, and it would suggest that there’s something serious going on after catching measles.