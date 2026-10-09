Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Heartbreaking News

Jimmy Kimmel is mourning the loss of a longtime friend who helped bring some of the host’s most memorable looks to life.

Rodney Muñoz, a Hollywood costume designer who worked with Kimmel for nearly 30 years, has died at 60.

Kimmel Made the Sad Announcement on Social Media

Kimmel announced the news Friday in a social media post, remembering Muñoz as a gifted designer whose personality and kindness left a lasting impression on those around him. The cause and manner of death have not been publicly disclosed.

“Our dear friend and Costume Designer for almost 30 years, Rodney Muñoz, has sadly passed away,” Kimmel wrote.

The late-night host praised Muñoz’s abilities and the support he offered friends and colleagues throughout his life.

“Rodney was one of the most talented people l’ve had the pleasure of knowing. He was a funny, surly, hardworking man whose tough exterior hid a huge and generous heart,” Kimmel continued. “Rodney helped many of us through difficult times.”

Kimmel also remembered Muñoz’s devotion to his family and his interests outside the entertainment industry.

“He was a devoted son, brother, and Uncle; a great baker, and a caring friend,” he wrote.

The tribute ended with a personal joke that reflected the pair’s close working relationship. “No man saw me in my underpants more,” Kimmel added. “We will miss Rodney as he joins his beloved parents in whatever comes next.”

Muñoz Worked As a Costume Designer for Years

Muñoz built an extensive career in television, working at ABC Studios as a costume designer for nearly 24 years, according to TMZ.

Before that, he designed costumes for David Letterman’s late-night talk show on CBS. His credits also included wardrobe work on “Fear Factor” and styling Kimmel for the Academy Awards.

Photos shared alongside Kimmel’s tribute offered a glimpse into their years of collaboration.

In some images, Muñoz helped the host prepare for appearances in elaborate costumes, including a Snow White outfit and a Mr. Potato Head get-up.

Other pictures showed the designer carefully adjusting clothing and making sure each look fit properly.

Fans shared their condolences in the comments, with many remembering Muñoz’s talent and sending support to Kimmel, his family and his colleagues.

“He was so talented. Really one of the best,” one person wrote.

Another commenter shared, “Deepest sympathy to his family and your family and all the families at your show that loved him.” Others simply added heart emojis.

Muñoz’s death marks another loss for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” family. In November 2025, Kimmel announced that Cleto Escobedo III, the show’s bandleader and one of his oldest friends, had died.

“Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old,” Kimmel wrote at the time. “The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true.”

As Kimmel and his colleagues remember Muñoz, the host’s tribute highlights a friendship that extended well beyond the wardrobe department and the demands of late-night television.