Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Vacation of a Lifetime With Family in Costa Rica (Video)

“Thor” star Chris Hemsworth and his family just had the adventure of a lifetime after their trip to Costa Rica.

Fans know the Hemsworth family loves rigorous physical activity and anything they can do as a group. Naturally, they took advantage of Costa Rica’s gorgeous natural landscape and enjoyed surfing, rock climbing, and so much more.

Check out the Marvel star’s latest vacation photos.

Chris Hemsworth & His Family Love Adventure

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth married Elsa Pataky in 2010. They went on to welcome their daughter, India Rose, in 2012, followed by twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, in 2014. Now that the children are older, the family is having a blast exploring the world together.

“Costa Rica photo dump. My kids continue to crush all the extreme, adrenaline pumping activities no matter where we are,” the Marvel star shared on Instagram. The video revealed the Hemsworth family engaging in a wide range of adventurous physical activities, including rock climbing, surfing, cycling, boating, fishing, and even leaping from a waterfall.

“Thor ruling the oceans now. God of Thunder and Waves,” one fan joked in the comments.

Last fall, Chris Hemsworth told Surfer Magazine that the sport was just part of his family. He and his brothers grew up surfing in Victoria, Australia. Now, he’s able to pass the love down to his own children.

“They’re both in local boardriders and winning comps these days and having fun,” the Marvel star told the publication. “I’m just stoked they’re all into surfing. It’s such a fine line when they’re growing up, when they’re really young, and you don’t want to push them too soon, but you want to expose them to it. You want them to find their way to it naturally. I’ve got plenty of mates who push their kids into it too aggressively, and they become allergic to it. We’re stoked my kids are into it.”

The Marvel Star & His Family Adore the Great Outdoors

Chris Hemsworth’s children are incredibly accomplished at surfing, but they also possess a wide range of other talents. Earlier this year, the actor posted a video of his daughter, India Rose, nailing a difficult stunt on a bike.

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have opted to raise their children in a quieter setting in Australia, far away from the chaos of Hollywood.

“It’s suffocating and you stop becoming a person. You have nothing to draw from because you’re living in this world of pretend on and off the screen,” the actor previously told GQ Australia about the city.

While he enjoyed the connections and experiences he made through playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth just knew he could never live in Hollywood full-time.

“It was right around the time my boys were born and we kind of were set up in L.A. and not enjoying it,” he told the “Smartless” podcast, citing paparazzi as a major issue. “And then we’d come home and [there’d be] paparazzi and all the sort of trappings of living in that space.”

Australia was the perfect location for the family.

“You know when you come back from work, you wanna go on a holiday? Like, coming home for me, it feels like a holiday,” the actor added.

Fans look forward to seeing what the Hemsworth family shares next.