Beautiful Alix Earle is one of the hottest celebrities on the planet right now.

The American social media personality and entrepreneur, 25, is known best for her “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok. However, she has also starred in the Netflix reality series “Earle Meets World,” made her acting debut in the 2025 sports comedy sequel movie “Happy Gilmore 2,” and featured as a contestant on the 34th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2025 (she performed brilliantly and finished second).

It’s a level of fame that has taken the gorgeous star to many a red carpet, on which she always looks absolutely spectacular.

These are Alix Earle’s best and most jaw-dropping red carpet looks ever.

Leather Tube Dress

Getty Alix Earle at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

At the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California, Earle wore a striking strapless black leather tube dress with a sleek, form-fitting silhouette, paired with lace-up Steve Madden heels and statement earrings.

Classic Beauty

Getty Alix Earle at the 66th Grammy Awards.

With her hair worn long and loose, Earle was a picture of beauty at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2024. She wore a classic black sleeveless gown with a cowl neckline, simple silver jewelry, and open-toed black heels.

Sheer Elegance

Getty Alix Earle at the 150th Kentucky Derby.

For the 150th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2024, Earle’s look was one of sheer elegance. The star wore a white strapless dress and a dramatic large black wide-brimmed hat with a veil element, along with Malone Souliers pumps.

Coco Bombshell

Getty Alix Earle at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Earl wore a coco brown Hervé Léger bandage bodycon dress at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. The dress had horizontal cut-outs and silver hardware details. She styled the look with Maison Ernest shoes, minimal silver jewelry, and voluminous bombshell hair.

Old Hollywood Glamour

Getty Alix Earle at the 2024 ELLE Women In Hollywood event.

In Beverly Hills, California, at the 2024 ELLE Women in Hollywood event, Earle was exceptionally glamorous. She wore a white fitted off-the-shoulder gown with a draped bodice and channeled old Hollywood glamour with her large curls.

Black Velvet

Getty Alix Earle at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Black velvet was the look of choice for Earle at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Specifically, Earle wore a black vintage Saint Laurent velvet floor-length gown with a scoop neck, side cut-outs, and YSL charm detail on the back, paired with Saint Laurent Simone mules and a diamond necklace.

Lady in Red

Getty Alix Earle at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Social media star Earle was the quintessential lady in red at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California. She wore a fabulous vintage scarlet Bob Mackie halter gown with sheer panels, intricate beadwork and sequins, and thin straps.

Grecian-Inspired

Getty Alix Earle at the “Earle Meets World” premiere.

Earle’s look at the “Earle Meets World” premiere in Los Angeles, California, in 2026 was Grecian inspired. The star wore an asymmetrical white Gucci draped one-shoulder gown with a high mock neck, a thigh-high slit, an open back, and a train, with black Gucci Bombshell pumps.

Revealing Metallic Gown

Getty Alix Earle at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

At the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, Earle wore a highly eye-catching and revealing outfit. It was a silver Gucci Resort metallic strand gown with a plunging halter neckline, open sides, a cascading reflective fringe, and thigh openings, paired with Chopard jewelry.

Poppy Princess

Getty Alix Earle at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards.

At the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, Earle looked like a bona fide princess. She wore a strapless poppy-colored Isaac Mizrahi satin gown with a structured bustier bodice, a low neckline, a fitted-to-floor silhouette, and black floral appliqués, with a sleek bun and Leviev jewelry.

So there you have it: Alix Earle’s ten most breathtaking red carpet looks. Here’s hoping we see her looking fabulous on many more red carpets in the near future.

Alix Earle’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.