While Jameela Jamil may be known as a television personality and actress who’s appeared on shows like “The Good Place” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” she can also create a buzz with her fashion choices. That’s what she just did by sharing a photo of herself in a fiery red latex dress.

Jameela’s Dress Topped Off Her Sizzling Look

Jamil took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to share a photo of herself sitting on a bed while taking a selfie in a mirror. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Just wanted to show you my ugly new blanket.”

Of course, it wasn’t the bedding that was the most eye-catching aspect of the image. That’s because Jamil was wearing a striking red latex dress. A form-fitting item with slim straps and a short hem, it hugged the star’s curves while shining under the light. She added to the aesthetic with tights that had a red hue, deep scarlet nails and matching makeup that was just as delightfully dramatic as the rest of her look.

The post featuring Jamil’s fiery dress sparked thousands of reactions, including hundreds of comments. Along with seemingly endless messages filled with fire emojis, one person wrote that the famous figure looked “[s]tunning as always. ❤️”

“BEHAVE YOU ABSOLUTE VIXEN <3,” another person added in a comment, with a third fan of the actress’ look pointing out a particular vibe related to an iconic movie character while asking, “Jessica Rabbit much?”

See More of Jameela’s Chic Fashion Choices

Getty Jameela Jamil

When it comes to Jamil’s style, she knows what she likes. She also doesn’t care what other people think about what she should (or rather, shouldn’t) be wearing.

“I’m a high-street and vintage girl. I like to wear designer from time to time, but I mostly mix and match things I buy to create my own look,” the star told The Guardian back in 2011. She also noted, “I’m curvier than most of the girls in my industry. I have boobs and a bum, and I intend to use them. I get a lot of stick for wearing strapless dresses, but I don’t care.”

Indeed, Jamil has worn various strapless dresses — as well as other chic looks — while making appearances at industry events, including the ones below…

Getty Jameela Jamil attends the world premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 6, 2026, in London, England.

Getty Jameela Jamil attends The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 2026 Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Jameela Jamil attends the 2026 BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Jameela Jamil attends the Hollywood Reporter and Spotify Golden Globe nominees night at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles on January 8, 2026.

Getty Jameela Jamil attends the Netflix premiere of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California on January 6, 2026.

Getty Jameela Jamil attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025, in Paris, France.

Getty Jameela Jamil attends the ELLE Style Awards 2025 at Brasserie Zedel on September 9, 2025, in London, England.