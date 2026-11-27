While Jameela Jamil may be known as a television personality and actress who’s appeared on shows like “The Good Place” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” she can also create a buzz with her fashion choices. That’s what she just did by sharing a photo of herself in a fiery red latex dress.
Jameela’s Dress Topped Off Her Sizzling Look
Jamil took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to share a photo of herself sitting on a bed while taking a selfie in a mirror. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Just wanted to show you my ugly new blanket.”
Of course, it wasn’t the bedding that was the most eye-catching aspect of the image. That’s because Jamil was wearing a striking red latex dress. A form-fitting item with slim straps and a short hem, it hugged the star’s curves while shining under the light. She added to the aesthetic with tights that had a red hue, deep scarlet nails and matching makeup that was just as delightfully dramatic as the rest of her look.
The post featuring Jamil’s fiery dress sparked thousands of reactions, including hundreds of comments. Along with seemingly endless messages filled with fire emojis, one person wrote that the famous figure looked “[s]tunning as always. ❤️”
“BEHAVE YOU ABSOLUTE VIXEN <3,” another person added in a comment, with a third fan of the actress’ look pointing out a particular vibe related to an iconic movie character while asking, “Jessica Rabbit much?”
See More of Jameela’s Chic Fashion Choices
When it comes to Jamil’s style, she knows what she likes. She also doesn’t care what other people think about what she should (or rather, shouldn’t) be wearing.
“I’m a high-street and vintage girl. I like to wear designer from time to time, but I mostly mix and match things I buy to create my own look,” the star told The Guardian back in 2011. She also noted, “I’m curvier than most of the girls in my industry. I have boobs and a bum, and I intend to use them. I get a lot of stick for wearing strapless dresses, but I don’t care.”
Indeed, Jamil has worn various strapless dresses — as well as other chic looks — while making appearances at industry events, including the ones below…
Jameela Jamil’s Red Latex Dress is Beyond Fiery — ‘Jessica Rabbit Much?’