Throughout “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, host Julianne Hough certainly sparked a conversation with her outfits.

While some viewers loved the outfits, others weren’t quite so fond of them. Each week, online discourse broke out over Julianne’s latest ensemble. But no matter what fans had to say, her personal stylist welcomed the conversation.

Julianne Hough Wanted to Shake Up Her Onscreen Presence

Today, Julianne Hough is an entertainer with many talents. She’s an accomplished dancer, singer, actress, and fashion enthusiast. But that wasn’t always the case.

“Where I started in fashion was: I had no idea. I didn’t understand it. I just knew costumes,” the 38-year-old told Glamour. “When I got on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I was a dancer, so that worked for me. When I was a judge, I didn’t really have a point of view—I just came on and adapted to what Carrie Ann [Inaba] wore or to whatever host was hosting.”

As time went on, Julianne Hough knew she wanted to make more of a statement with her fashion choices. From there, she got in contact with celebrity fashion designer Brad Goreski.

“My aesthetic is very joyful. It’s very optimistic. I love the minimalistic vibe, but I also love glamour,” Goreski added. “So I wanted to take what she’s known for and put my spin on it.”

During the interview, the DWTS host admitted that she prefers more neutral tones. However, Goreski was determined to push her out of her comfort zone.

“The first few fittings I was like, ‘This is too colorful for me. This is too much,’” Julianne remembered. “Then I was like, ‘Oh, I trust you. I really see your vision. Let’s go for it.”

Brad Goreski Isn’t Deterred By Internet Discourse

Though “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end for the year, Goreski and Hough’s partnership will continue.

“I really feel like I’m at this next inflection of my career,” the professional dancer told Glamour. “When you get into your late 30s, you just don’t give a [expletive] anymore. You’re like, ‘Who am I? What do I want to wear? What makes me feel incredible?’ It has more intention rather than trying to fit into what’s hot. I feel like I’m in my leading lady era, and I mean that in the actual projects that I’m doing, but also me as a person.”

Julianne Hough noted that she felt a little more “vixeny” this year as she explores her latest chapter.

Some of Julianne’s looks for “Dancing With the Stars” haven’t been overwhelmingly popular with fans. However, this doesn’t deter Brad Goreski. In fact, he welcomes the discourse.

“And I love it,” he shared with the outlet. “Any conversation, good or bad, around fashion is great. I think people weighing in—they like the hair but not the dress; they thought it was a bad outfit; they think she should fire me—is totally fine, because we’re really excited by what we’re doing, and we put a lot of thought and energy into it.”

“I think Jules ultimately brings the looks to life, and I’m glad that there’s another part of the show that people talk about,” he revealed. “Not every person’s going to love every look. I know that from being a stylist for 15 years. And that’s okay.”