The beautiful Mckenna Grace is one of the hottest and most in-demand actresses in Hollywood today.

Grace, 20, is currently starring in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” She is also known for her roles in 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” 2024’s “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and 2026’s “Scream 7.”

That level of fame has taken her to many a red carpet, on which she always looks absolutely fantastic.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at Mckenna Grace’s most memorable red carpet looks.

Katniss’ Wedding Dress

Getty Mckenna Grace at the “Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, and Power of Panem” event.

In 2026, at the “Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style, and Power of Panem” event in Paris, France, Grace was utterly iconic. She wore a white vintage Monique Lhuillier voluminous tulle ballgown with custom silver wing-like bodice details. It recreated Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Bold in Bright Red

Getty Mckenna Grace at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala.

At the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, in 2026, Grace’s look was incredibly bold. She wore a custom bright red Mônot plunging halter column gown channeling Jennifer Lawrence’s iconic 2011 Oscars Calvin Klein look.

A Landscape Look

Getty Mckenna Grace at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” UK Fan screening.

Grace’s look at the 2026 United Kingdom fan screening of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in London was an artistic one. The actress wore an intricately hand-beaded Almée Couture gown depicting the movie’s arena landscape. Said landscape featured a swirling sky, mountains, meadows, and 3D flowers.

Fiery & Fierce

Getty Mckenna Grace at the Berlin premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Another nod to one of Katniss Everdeen’s looks came at the Berlin premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in 2026. Inspired by to Katniss’ “Girl on Fire” chariot look, Grace wore a fierce custom Cong Tri crystal-embellished gown in red, yellow, and black with cut-out details, and a flame-inspired pleated skirt.

Dramatic & Feathered

Getty Mckenna Grace at a “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” Los Angeles fan event.

More Katniss inspiration now. In 2026, at a Los Angeles fan event for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Grace wore a custom Elisabetta Franchi gown featuring deep red feathers, fringed beadwork on the shoulders, and intricate front detailing inspired by a Katniss Capitol party dress.

The Winged Look

Getty Mckenna Grace at the world premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

For the world premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in New York City in 2026, Grace looked astonishing. She wore a custom Pamella Roland cobalt-blue liquid organza strapless column gown with crystal Mockingjay motifs and dramatic navy-and-white feathered wings.

Old Hollywood

Getty Mckenna Grace at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Old Hollywood was the look Grace went for at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2026. The star wore a classic Vera Wang off-the-shoulder cream dress with black trim and a unique drop waist.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Mckenna Grace at the 98th Academy Awards.

Grace looked like a dreamy fairytale princess at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2026. The actress wore a gorgeous princess-pink satin ballgown with a scoop neck, a form-fitting bodice, a full skirt with a long train, and a matching shawl.

A Killer Look

Getty Mckenna Grace at the world premiere of “Scream 7.”

At the “Scream 7” world premiere in Los Angeles, California, in 2026, Grace wore an appropriately killer look. It was an edgy, vintage Chanel Haute Couture black strapless dress featuring a ruched corset bodice, dramatic side cut-outs, gold button detailing, an oversized satin waist bow, and asymmetrical fringed tulle skirt. She accessorized with a coordinating black neck scarf.

Whimsical Beauty

Getty Mckenna Grace at the 27th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch event.

The actress was a picture of whimsical beauty at the 27th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch event in Newport Beach, California, in 2026. Grace wore a Nicole + Felicia strapless navy blue ballgown with a sheer structured corset bodice, intricate silver-and-white 3D butterfly appliqués, and a voluminous high-low tulle skirt.

Grace has a number of exciting projects on the way. For starters, she will play the iconic Daphne Blake in the Netflix series “Scooby-Doo: Origins.” The star will also appear in drama film “The Official Mistress,” psychological thriller “The Nowhere Game,” and romance movie “99 Days.” Additionally, she will voice Daphne Blake in the animated adventure “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.”

We can’t wait to watch them all. Moreover, we look forward to seeing her looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Mckenna Grace’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.