In a new interview (and accompanying photoshoot) that saw Bella Hadid posing in nothing but furry shoes, the model opened up about how multiple health issues affect her life and called out a stylist whom she dealt with when she was younger.

‘I Was Just a Baby’

Getty Bella Hadid

“When I was 17, going to my first go-see with a stylist I will not name, I was basically told I was too big to wear Saint Laurent and needed to lose a couple of pounds,” Hadid recalled while talking to Harper’s Bazaar. “And that’s when I was just a baby coming out of high school. Twelve years later, now I’m the face of Saint Laurent. I’m the face of Prada, which is incredible and insane.”

Along with reflecting on how far Hadid has come in her own career despite negativity like the comment from the unnamed stylist, the now incredibly successful fashion industry figure also noted how things around her are different from how they used to be.

“Times have changed so much, and the people that have come into the industry to make it a better place for us as models are so important,” she said.

At the same time, although Hadid obviously still remembers the particular statement made by the stylist all those years ago, she had a reaction to the situation that proves how fabulously fierce she can be when it comes to knowing herself and acknowledging what she’s been through. Indeed, she told Harper’s Bazaar that the comment didn’t impact her the way it might have if it hadn’t been for one thing.

She explained, “I went through enough struggles with my body before that, so by the time she said that, I was like, ‘Okay, girl, I’m actually coming out of something that I dealt with very heavily when it came to my body. And now I look at food in a different way, and I love my body, and that’s okay if you think that I don’t look the way that you think I should look.'”

Bella Also Discussed Being Compassionate and Sensitive

Getty Bella Hadid

Whether it’s a comment made by a professional or a remark made by a random stranger, Hadid wishes that others would be more aware of how their judgments affect those around them. She also thinks others could do with a little more sympathy and compassion.

“I just would love for everyone to think about if every day they had to walk outside and be photographed, what that would feel like, because it’s an uncomfortable feeling for anybody,” she said while talking to Harper’s Bazaar.

Hadid, who deals with multiple symptoms caused by Lyme disease and endometriosis, as well as POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome] and PMDD [premenstrual dysphoric disorder], then opened up about her own experiences.

“My face would change so much. I would be super puffy one day, and one day I would look yellow and emaciated, and people would think I was on drugs or doing this or that,” she recalled. “And when anybody knows about, one, hormones, just as a woman in general, and two, about immune problems and how weight fluctuates—again, I just think that there needs to be more sensitivity in our industry.”

When Hadid was asked by Harper’s Bazaar if she’s always been “so sensitive” and “empathetic,” she responded by saying, “I’ve always felt like my sensitivity and my openness were a disservice to myself because I felt like no one else was like me in those ways, so I shut it down. Now I realize that there is a generosity of thoughtfulness that is so much deeper than just buying somebody an expensive gift. I think sitting on the side of the street with somebody, even if you don’t have any money, is more important than just walking by without caring.”