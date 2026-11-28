Along with the fact that Sofía Vergara is famous for being a Hollywood actress, she’s also known as a fashionable figure who embraces a bold sense of style.

For instance, she loves to show up wearing something that boasts a lingerie-like vibe. She particularly adores slipping on a sheer corset and has worn one on more than one occasion. The star also adores gowns that utilize the look and has just shown off what is surely the most daring sheer lingerie dress that she’s ever worn.

Sofía Was Honored With a Statue Wearing Her ‘Signature Corset Dress’

Getty Sofia Vergara poses for photographs upon her arrival at a ceremony held in her honor at the Gran Malecon waterfront promenade in Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 24, 2026.

Vergara was in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, where she “received the City of Barranquilla Gold Medal, with the Rank of Commander, one of the highest honors from her hometown,” according to People. A statement explained that the distinction was “in recognition of her outstanding international career and her contributions to promoting Barranquilla around the world.”

The ceremony included Vergara being presented with a 24-foot-tall, 6-metric-ton statue of herself. Made by Colombian sculptor Yino Marquez, People notes that it “features her signature corset dress.”

Getty Carnival dancers perform during a ceremony held in honor of Colombian actress Sofia Vergara at the Gran Malecon waterfront promenade in Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 24, 2026.

Indeed, Vergara showed up to the event in one of the dresses that she has become known for wearing.

A bright blue full-length gown, the item boasted a solid skirt section as well as a corset top that included bold boning and strapless cups that left the top of her chest bare, along with both her shoulders and arms. The entire piece was covered in a stunning sheer lace that took the entire look up a notch.

When Vergara shared photos of herself in the gown on Instagram, her post prompted thousands of reactions, including comments from fans who obviously adored her “beautiful ✨ blue 💙 look 👏”

See More of Sofía’s Bold Style

Getty Sofía Vergara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Of course, this is far from the first time that Vergara has made an appearance in a notable look. She regularly attends industry events in eye-cathing assembles.

From her signature corest dresses to gowns that boast bold cut-outs and form-fitting pieces that show off her fabulous figure, take a peek at some of the stunning styles this star has worn over the past couple of years…

Getty Sofía Vergara attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Sofía Vergara attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Sofía Vergara attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Sofía Vergara attends the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Netflix Live Event at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.