Fashion model, socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and the wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, has participated in what may be her most risque photoshoot yet.

Bieber, 30, has ditched all of her clothes for her latest shoot for Vogue France.

The shoot, which is for December’s issue of the French version of the hugely popular fashion publication, sees the star going topless for one snap, but also posing completely nude for another.

She took to social media to share her sizzling new shoot with the world.

Hailey Bieber Looks Incredible in Her Vogue France Photoshoot

Hailey Bieber shared some snaps from her sizzling Vogue France photoshoot with the 58.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post isn’t embeddable in this article, but you can see it by clicking here.

The post includes a carousel of nine photographs. The snaps she put in the carousel include the one in which she’s topless. In that shot — which is the third in the collection — Bieber is posing outdoors near foliage and a stone statue. She is wearing a black bottom with a wide metallic gold belt, sheer black tights, and black heels while holding a cigarette. She looks absolutely phenomenal.

Other photos in her post include the issue’s cover, in which she’s wearing black bottoms and a red bra, closeups of her face in both color and black and white, a shot in which she’s wearing a black lace bralette and a red wrap-style skirt, one of her wearing a lace bodysuit and a voluminous fur wrap, and another in which she’s in a gold brocade cropped jacket and matching trousers with dark fur cuffs.

The caption on her post reads, “@voguefrance by @mertalas ❤️.”

Bieber’s post doesn’t include the tasteful nude shot, but Vogue France have uploaded it to their social media. In that one, she is seated with her knees drawn up to her chest. While that one isn’t embeddable, you can see it by clicking here.

Of course, the beautiful star’s fans and followers loved her post about the shoot. They flocked to the comments section to tell her as much.

Fans, Followers & Famous Friends Compliment Bieber on Her Shoot

Getty Hailey Bieber.

The comments section of Hailey Bieber’s post showing snaps from her Vogue France photoshoot is buzzing with messages. Her fans, followers, and famous friends show their love for the snaps en masse.

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson posted, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Rapper Ice Spice posted, “😍🥵.”

Media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton posted, “😍.”

Reality star and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian posted, “❤️❤️.”

One of Bieber’s followers commented, “SHE’S THAT GIRL EXACTLY !!!!”

Another follower wrote, “The woman you are Haileyyyyyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Several people noticed a similarity in Bieber’s look to that of model Bella Hadid, as one of them said, “For a second I saw Bella Hadid 😯😍” and another one wrote, “Thought it’s Bella for a second.”

Someone else stated, “YOU ATE THIS UP LITERALLY JAW ON THE FLOOR.”

“SHE JUST GETS PRETTIER AND MORE ICONIC EVERY DAY,” proclaimed another individual.

Somebody else observed, “Gorgeous and stunning Hailey!🙏🏾✨💗🎀🤗”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented in Portuguese, “A mulher é gigante meus amigos🔥.” That translates as, “The woman is giant my friends🔥.”

We have to agree with all of the commenters: Hailey Bieber has smashed her Vogue France photoshoot out of the park.

The December issue of Vogue France went on sale on Wednesday, November 25.