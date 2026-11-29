Bella Hadid decided to be upfront and honest during a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which included a photoshoot that saw her stripping down to nothing but furry high heels.

Along with opening up about how multiple health issues affect her life and revealing her fierce reaction to a stylist telling her to lose weight, she also discussed what her alter ego does that’s so important.

Bella and Belinda (Her Alter Ego) Are a Team

Getty Bella Hadid

During the interview with Hadid, Harper’s Bazaar brought up the fact that “[w]e don’t really support a culture of care,” while noting “that boundaries are bridges.”

“They really are,” Hadid agreed, before saying, “We know so many people who have been working for 30, 40, 50 years in [the fashion] industry with zero boundaries. I’ve watched people over the years just get more depressed because they don’t know themselves and they don’t know who they are. And that’s how I was for 10 years, when I didn’t know what my favorite color was, what I liked to eat. I stopped listening to music. To not be able to know yourself in an industry that tells you how to be every single day is really hard.”

As for Hadid, she not only knows who she is, but she’s also aware of her alter ego and what role that persona plays in her life.

“I made up my alter ego, Belinda, a long time ago to deal with the intensity of everything happening in my life,” Hadid explained. “So she could deal with that, and I can deal with this, and we can do this together, which I’m realizing I should probably go to therapy about again. Belinda is the one that people are like, ‘Wow, this, that.'”

Bella Says Belinda Is ‘Very Va-Va-Voom’

Getty Bella Hadid attends ‘The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)’ Premiere duirng the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016

This isn’t the first time that Hadid has talked about her substitute persona. In August 2021, E! News explained that “[i]t was in Cannes that Bella’s ‘alter ego,’ whom she named Belinda, emerged.”

Although Hadid’s 2016 Cannes Film Festival appearance was both buzzworthy and memorable thanks to the daring Alexandre Vauthier dress that she wore, the moment also made her incredibly nervous.

“I was nervous in this dress. I look very sexual and all of these things,” she said. “I was still nervous by cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit. I kind of get embarrassed by this moment still, even though this dress is gorgeous. It’s just, again, this doesn’t feel so much like me and I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me.”

Despite it being a moment that defined how the public saw Hadid, she felt like it was the moment that resulted in the creation of her Belinda character. E! News notes, “According to Bella, she and Belinda are complete opposites, describing how the alter ego is ‘very va-va-voom.'”

The model also brought up Belinda while recording a video for British Vogue that was shared on Instagram in May 2025, saying, “Belinda is my alter ego, she slays for me during the day. When I get home, Bella again!”