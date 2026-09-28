Gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Revealing Barely-There Dress at the 2006 VMAs

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, also known as EmRata, has shared her fabulous look from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ratajkowski, 35, was in attendance at the event which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, September 27. It recognized outstanding music videos and songs that were released between June 20, 2025, and June 18, 2026.

The star, whom television audiences will know for her role as influencer Wendy Jones in the Netflix romantic comedy limited series “Too Much,” took to social media to share some stunning snaps of herself in her revealing outfit from the awards.

Emily Ratajkowski Looked Amazing in a Plunging Red Dress

Emily Ratajkowski shared her snaps from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with 27.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post included a carousel of 13 photographs and five videos from the event. Several of the snaps show Ratajkowski in a sleeveless red and black, low cut, plunging patterned dress that barely maintains her modesty. The videos show her posing in said dress and enjoying herself in the crowd.

Ratajkowski’s caption on her post reads, “went to the VMAs as a @romaingavras @surkin @yunglean2001 groupie and had the best time.”

The people Ratajkowski tagged, for whom she said she was a “groupie,” are director Romain Gavras (her boyfriend), who was nominated for Best Direction for directing Gener8ion’s “Storm” video, producer and DJ Gener8ion who made “Storm,” and Yung Lean, the rapper whose vocals feature on “Storm.” Taylor Swift ultimately won in the Best Direction category for her “Opalite” video, leaving Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Gavras disappointed.

Fans and followers of Ratajkowski rushed to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Ratajkowski’s Fans & Followers Love Her VMAs Post

Getty Emily Ratajkowski.

The comments section of Emily Ratajkowski’s post is teeming with messages from her fans, followers, and some famous friends. They all love her photographs and videos from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Russian model and Ratajkowski’s friend Irina Shayk commented, “MY QUEEN SERVED AGAIN 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑.”

One of Ratajkowski’s followers wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️arguably the most beautiful woman on the internet❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else said, “EmRata looks incredible at 35—better than many half her age. 🍷”

“Such a baddie ❤️,” proclaimed another Instagram user.

Somebody else posted, “This dress is so hot 🔥.”

One very picky follower still found the time to pay compliments, writing, “You, your dress, and your overall steeze is just tip top 👌🏼 🔥🙌🏼 not the biggest fan of how you did your hairs here, but what do I know?!? You’re sooo supa’FLY and I love seeing you enjoy (in joy) in any aspect of life ❤️ God Bless you fellow Human!!!”

Last but not least, one individual who noted Ratajkowski was at the VMAs as an audience member wrote, “They needed you on the carpet 🔥.”

For those of you hoping to see Ratajkowski on your screens again soon, she has one upcoming acting credit confirmed. The star will appear in the comedy television movie “Bright Futures,” which also stars the likes of Jimmy Tatro and Lisa Kudrow.

Emily Ratajkowski looked fabulous at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. It was great to see her enjoying herself. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing all of her future work.

Emily Ratajkowski’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.