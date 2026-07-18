Nikki Bella, 42, Enjoys Night on the Town In Cute Two-Piece Ensemble

“Total Bellas” star Nikki Bella is enjoying a break from her busy schedule to enjoy an evening out in New York City with friends.

After her tumultuous divorce from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, fans are glad to see the 42-year-old sincerely having a great time.

Ever the fashionista, Nikki Bella chose the perfect two-piece ensemble to shine during her big night in town. See what her fans had to say about the stunning look.

Nikki Bella Enjoys a Girls’ Night Out in a Charming Peach Outfit

Life as a single mother and entrepreneur can be hectic. This week, Nikki Bella enjoyed some downtime with her friends in New York City. Fans agreed she looked tremendously happy during the outing, relieved to let her hair down and enjoy whatever the night had to offer.

“And we said we were gonna have a chill night…. lol 💋✨🥂🍑❤️‍🔥” the WWE superstar captioned a new Instagram post.

The wrestler took several photos posing in a cute two-piece orange ensemble. The outfit parts in the middle, showing off her toned abs. Nikki wore her long dark hair loose, letting it all tumble down her back. She accessorized the outfit with a small bedazzled purse with adorable floral accents. The 42-year-old seemed to have a blast with her friends in the city.

Brie and Nikki Bella generally aren’t far from one another, but it didn’t appear the wrestler’s twin sister accompanied her this time.

“You went out without me!!” Brie commented on the post in jest.

Overall, fans went wild for Nikki’s two-piece dress. Many asked for details, wondering where they could purchase their own.

“Looove this peach set on you🤍🍑” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Serving face, serving looks, serving NYC😍” another added.

“Queen!! You look amazing, loove to see your outfits always🔥” a third chimed in.

The Wrestler Transformed Her Life Post-Divorce

After Nikki Bella’s explosive divorce made headlines in 2024, many fans have understandably expressed concern for her health and well-being. In a recent interview, the 42-year-old bravely opened up about the experience and how she worked to get her life back on track.

“I have to give my sister so much credit [for] letting me disconnect for three months and me just taking it straight on mentally and physically,” Nikki shared, emphasizing that she always “bounces back” after hardship. In 2025, she made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble and began rebuilding her wrestling career.

When Nikki Bella isn’t enjoying time with friends or wrestling, she enjoys being a mother to her five-year-old son, Matteo. In a recent interview with Pete Davidson, Bella revealed that her son just now understands what she does for a living.

“At times we’ll be talking to people and then he’ll just interrupt and go, ‘Do you know she’s Nikki Bella?’” she shared, noting that her five-year-old is enamored with her wrestling persona.

Fans look forward to seeing what Nikki Bella does next and what adorable outfits she models for the public.