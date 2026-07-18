Kyla Pratt Thought Disney Would Fire Her From ‘The Proud Family’ for a Surprising Reason

Kyla Pratt has voiced Penny Proud for 25 years, but the actress once believed she would be fired from the popular Disney Channel series because she hated the sound of her own voice.

Kyla was 14 when “The Proud Family” premiered in 2001 on Disney Channel. In a recent interview with People, she opened up about the insecurity she experienced while recording the animated show as a teenager.

“Filming the show when I was a teenager, I didn’t like my voice,” Pratt said. “I was like, ‘How am I auditioning for a voiceover? How is this happening?’”

The actress became convinced that the show’s producers would eventually replace her. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get fired. They are not going to like this,’” she recalled.

Kyla Was Her Own “Biggest Critic”

Looking back, Pratt joked that she was her own “biggest critic.” Her fears never came true, and Penny became one of the Disney Channel’s most recognizable animated characters.

“The Proud Family” followed Penny as she navigated school, friendships and life with her eccentric family. The original series aired for two seasons before concluding with “The Proud Family Movie” in 2005.

Disney+ later reunited Kyla and several original cast members for the revival series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which premiered in 2022.

Kyla Has Played Several Memorable Characters

Penny is not the only character audiences may recognize Kyla from.

She played Maya Dolittle, the daughter of Eddie Murphy’s character, in “Dr. Dolittle” and its sequel. Kyla later became the lead of multiple direct-to-video installments in the franchise.

She also starred as Breanna Barnes opposite Flex Alexander in the UPN sitcom “One on One,” which aired from 2001 until 2006. Her additional credits include “Love & Basketball,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “Call Me Kat” and several holiday movies.

Despite her long résumé, Penny remains especially meaningful because Kyla started playing her during such a formative period of her life.

“Louder and Prouder” Will End With Season 4

Disney+ confirmed that the fourth season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will be its last, according to Deadline. The final season will premiere July 29, shortly before the original show celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Disney has not announced a specific reason for ending the revival. However, fans will receive another story from the Proud family after the final season. A stop-motion holiday special titled “A Proud Family Wizmas” is scheduled to debut on Disney+ later this year.

The ending also does not mark the conclusion of creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s relationship with Disney. Their overall deal with Disney Television Animation was renewed for another year through their BaR Productions banner. They will continue developing and producing new series for Disney platforms.

The Final Season Will Test Penny Proud

Season 4 will find Penny and her family approaching a life-changing turning point. Penny will be pulled into several unexpected adventures that challenge her courage and identity.

Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Lashana Lynch and Kym Whitley are among the season’s announced guest stars.

All previous seasons of “The Proud Family” and “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” are available to stream on Disney+.