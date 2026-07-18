George Lucas Speaks Out About Direction of Movie Franchises

Seasoned filmmaker and “Star Wars” creator George Lucas has warned movie studios in a new interview. While speaking to A Rabbit’s Foot, Lucas discussed the way that studio executives are now more concerned with what fans think rather than creating compelling or challenging films.

In the conversation, Lucas went on to explain that this can mean that releases simply pander to nostalgia and appease what viewers believe they want. He feels that this approach is removing the passion from films and that the trend will ultimately lead to a worse cinema experience.

George Lucas Offers Opinion on Major Movie Franchises & Fan Appeasement

Getty George Lucas speaks onstage during Netflix’s Frankenstein Los Angeles Exhibit closing night screening and conversation on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

During the interview with A Rabbit’s Foot, Lucas discussed the backlash he had received from both fans and movie executives for decisions he made when directing and writing various “Star Wars” movies.

“At the beginning there was a huge push for me to get rid of C-3PO, and then in [Return of the Jedi] people said the same thing about Ewoks,” he explained. “The critics and the fans who were 10 years old when they saw the first one and 13 when they saw the second one complained that they didn’t want to see a children’s film.”

Lucas went on to say that fans don’t necessarily understand exactly what a film needs, especially before they have seen it. He said, “The audience doesn’t know what they want to see. If they don’t like a character, that’s interesting, and as a filmmaker I want to find out why. But when the studios hear that, they take the wrong message. They let the audience actually make the movie.”

However, Lucas now feels that film studios are more interested in what the audience reaction will be instead of the vision of filmmakers. Describing the situation as “crazy,” Lucas went on to say that “now, it’s all about what the fans think.”

“That isn’t how you make the movie,” Lucas added. “You make a movie by finding someone that knows how to make movies, that has a story to tell and is passionate about it.”

Ian McDiarmid Lifts Lid on Little-Known Canceled ‘Star Wars’ TV Project

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Last month, “Star Wars” actor Ian McDiarmid, who memorably portrayed Emperor Palpatine across the nine “Skywalker Saga” films, revealed that he had been involved in a television project set within the fictional galaxy far, far away.

According to the actor, the series was in development in the 2000s but was ultimately shelved after Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012.

“[George Lucas] was talking about, I think I can tell you now, a television series,” he said. “At the time, we didn’t think about Star Wars in terms of a television series. Very speculative. We had lunch one day, and he said I’ve got this idea, and I hope you might want to be involved.”

“[George Lucas] was talking about, I think I can tell you now, a television series,” he said. “At the time, we didn’t think about Star Wars in terms of a television series. Very speculative. We had lunch one day, and he said I’ve got this idea, and I hope you might want to be involved.”