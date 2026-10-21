Giada De Laurentiis Announces the Sad & Unexpected Passing of Beloved Family Member — ‘I See Her Everywhere’

Chef, entrepreneur, writer, and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Giada De Laurentiis has announced the sad and unexpected passing of a beloved family member.

De Laurentiis shared the upsetting news that her family cat, Bella, passed away suddenly over the weekend.

To many people — seemingly De Laurentiis included — pets are every bit as important as their human family members, and rightly so.

The 56-year-old, who was eliminated third from “Dancing with the Stars” this season, on September 22, along with her professional partner Alan Bersten, took to social media to share the news of Bella’s passing with her fans.

Giada De Laurentiis Says Her & Her Family’s ‘Hearts Are Broken’

Giada De Laurentiis shared the sad news of Bella’s passing with the 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of ten pictures of the beautiful cat. Four of the pictures are of Bella by herself, including an adorable one of her in a shopping bag. Two of them show De Laurentiis with the cat, one of which is them cuddled up together in bed. In three of the snaps, De Laurentiis’ daughter Jade cuddles up to Bella. The other image is De Laurentiis’ partner, television producer Shane Farley, posing with Bella in his car.

The caption on her post begins,”Bella unexpectedly passed over the weekend, and our hearts are broken 💔. She was the greatest cat ever. She greeted everyone who came through the door, and knew when you needed some love or a pick me up. She was my very first pet as an adult, and was an endless source of peace for me, even on my hardest days.”

It concludes, “I see her everywhere and will miss her always. Love you Bella. ❤️”

Naturally, the comments section of De Laurentiis’ post is full of supportive condolence messages from her fans and followers.

De Laurentiss’ Fans & Followers Are All So Sorry for Her Loss

Getty Giada De Laurentiis.

The comments section of Giada De Laurentiis’ post about Bella’s passing is bustling. Messages have flooded in from her fans and followers — including some familiar faces — expressing their sadness at the news.

Actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli commented, “I’m so sorry 😢 💔Sending big hugs 🫂.”

Food author Alex Snodgrass wrote, “😢😢😢 so so sorry. That is so hard to lose a loving fluffy dear cat friend.”

Cookbook author and internet personality Britt Berlin said, “My heart breaks for you. I’m so so sorry for your loss ❤️sending you and your family so much love.”

Actress and chef Chloë-Charlotte Crampton posted, “I’m so sorry for your loss, Giada 💔😢 They really are our family members. Sending you the biggest hug ♥️🙏🏻.”

One of De Laurentiis’ followers added, “I’m so so sorry -y’all are in my thoughts and prayers. We lost our sweet Yorkie Chuffi last Christmas-it’s so hard. They are a special part of us❤️.”

Another follower proclaimed, “I’m so sorry, their lives are too short. She is a beauty. 😢our deepest condolences.”

Someone else said, “I’m so sorry. ❤️ She was family and she’ll always be a part of you and all your cherished family memories.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Such a beauty! RIP Bella 🌸🩷🌸.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to Giada De Laurentiis and her family at this upsetting time. We hope all the support from De Laurentiis’ fans and followers is providing some comfort.

May Bella’s memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may the gorgeous cat now rest in eternal peace.