It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks for the iconic British celebrity chef, restaurateur, television presenter, and writer Gordon Ramsay. First, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, now, even more excitingly, he has become a grandfather for the first time.

Ramsay, 60, and his wife, Tana Ramsay, 52, have six children together. They are 28-year-old Megan, 26-year-old twins Holly and Jack, 25-year-old Tilly, 7-year-old Oscar, and 3-year-old Jesse (per People).

It’s Ramsay’s second-oldest daughter Holly who has just given birth to a healthy baby girl. Both she and new Grandpa Gordon have taken to social media to share the news and their joy with their fans.

Gordon Ramsay’s New Granddaughter’s Name Is Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty

Gordon Ramsay’s second-oldest daughter, Holly Ramsay-Peaty, shared the news of her own daughter’s birth with the 563,000 followers on her Instagram account. The post includes two pictures — one each of mom and dad holding their newborn baby girl.

Holly, who is married to Olympic gold medal swimmer Adam Peaty, captioned her post, “Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, Welcome to the World 🩷,” followed by the baby girl’s date of birth, “25/11/2026 🤍⭐️.”

Her caption concludes, “You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy – we will forever be grateful 🤍.”

George is the name of Peaty’s 6-year-old son from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

The comments section of Holly’s post is flooded with congratulatory messages, as Marvel actress Dafne Keen wrote, “Another Daphne!!!! Congratulations beautiful mama ❤️.”

Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps posted, “Congrats!!!”

Model and actor Romeo Beckham said, “❤️❤️❤️ congrats love ya.”

Singer Pixie Lott proclaimed, “omg congratulations!!💗💗💗💗💗”

Grandpa Gordon was absolutely delighted and shared the news on his own account.

Gordon Ramsay Calls His Granddaughter ‘The Perfect Early Christmas Present’

Gordon Ramsay also took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news of the birth of his first granddaughter with his 19.5 million followers.

His post, in which he tagged his wife, Tana, features a single picture of his new granddaughter with her mom and dad.

Ramsay’s caption on the post reads, “Welcome Miss Daphne ❤️ congratulations to Adam & Holly and thank you for the perfect early Christmas present 💝 #grandpa & grandma Finally 🤩🤩🤩.”

Like Holly’s post, the comments section of Gordon’s is teeming with lovely messages.

Fellow TV chef Jamie Oliver posted, “👏👏👏👏,” while his wife, Jools Oliver, said, “Wonderful happy news congratulations so excited for you all 💛.”

One of Gordon’s followers wrote, “Yayy! Congrats to Holly and Adam. Grandad Era Unlocked.. ! 🩷🥹”

Another follower commented, “Congratulations @gordongram & @tanaramsay. Definitely a blessing and happy for you all. 😊”

“Congratulations 🥰 good luck with your new role as grandpa ❤️,” said someone else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user proclaimed, “Congratulations to you all, what a beautiful Christmas present ❤️❤️❤️.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Gordon Ramsay, Holly Ramsay-Peaty, and their whole family regarding the arrival of their gorgeous new addition. It’s such fabulously happy news.