Ever since the 2006 debut of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Guy Fieri has taken Food Network viewers to Flavortown while exploring some of America’s most iconoclastic eateries.

Over the course of the two decades that followed, Fieri had rocked an unwavering signature look: spiky, platinum-blond hair and matching goatee, bold statement jewelry, tinted shades and garish bowling shirts — the louder, the better.

However, in a recent social media post Fieri shocked fans with a radical departure from the style they’d come to know and love.

Guy Goes Gray

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Fieri shared a series of photos on Instagram, with his startling apperarance taking fans by surprise.

Not only did the 58-year-old chef appear far more svelte than ever before, he’d also let his blond locks retreat to their natural gray.

Meanwhile, his spiked-up hairstyle is also more subdued than it had been in previous years, while he also eschewed his signature shades while trading in the gaudy shirts for a snug black tee.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section of the post to praise his new au naturel look.

“The Mayor aging like fine wine,” wrote one commenter, with another adding, “That is a fantastic new vibe! Grey for the win.”

“You look great Guy!! How much weight have you lost?” wrote a fan, inquiring about his trimmed-down physique.

Other comments included: “I’m loving the gray!!!” along with “Loving the updated hair!!” and “Love the transformation!!”

A Pivot to Fitness

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While Fieri has yet to comment on his decision to ditch the peroxide and showcase his natural gray hair, he’s been open about his efforts to focus on his health and desire to shed a few excess pounds.

Back in 2024, Fieri spoke with Men’s Health about the new diet-and-fitness regimen that had changed his life, resulting in a 30-lb weight loss at that point.

A big shift came during pandemic lockdown, when he hired personal trainer Scott Butler to help devise a routine that he, his family and his professional team could all undertake.

“That’s when we started talking about intermittent fasting,” he said. “Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing.”

A big wakeup call came when a dietitican told him that the green juice he drank regularly wasn’t providing much in the way of health, but was adding significantly to his calorie count. As a result, he ditched the juice, and began skipping breakfast altogether. Now, he only eats between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. “It wasn’t as gnarly as you might think,” he said. “I’m not a big breakfast fan.”

As Fieri explained, there was nothing radical about his approach to living a healthy lifestyle. “I think moderation is a real thing,” he said.

In fact, the secret has come from continuing to enjoy all the food and drink he always has — but in reduced amounts.

“I still eat what I want to eat,” Fieri shared. “But I just don’t eat as much of it.”



