Peta Murgatroyd Speaks Out in Defense of Guillermo Rodriguez

Former “Dancing With the Stars” champion Peta Murgatroyd is enjoying watching season 35 from home. However, she’s less than impressed with the judges’ scores last night, particularly when it comes to Guillermo Rodriguez.

Though Guillermo consistently has the lowest score on the leaderboard, DWTS fans adore him. He may not have the most natural dance ability, but he always shows up ready for rehearsals and tries his best. Witney Carson constantly praises her season 35 partner and loves working with him.

Now, former DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd is sharing her thoughts on the “Mariah Carey Night” episode and calling out the judges’ harsh scoring.

Peta Murgatroyd Wanted Better Scores For Guillermo Rodriguez This Week

This week, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson performed the Samba to “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey. They earned a 13/30 for the performance. While the judges adore Guillermo, they noted it really wasn’t much of a Samba.

However, Peta Murgatroyd strongly disagreed.

“I mean are you kidding me??!! GUILLERMO you. are. everything,” the mother of three shared her reaction. “I’m sick over these scores.”

Peta added that the judges also underscored Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, who earned a 19/30 for their Rumba to “Touch My Body.”

“Second half scoring was interestinggg,” she concluded her notes.

While many fans agreed that Guillermo Rodriguez is incredibly entertaining, several disagreed with Peta’s take. Many wrote that they agreed with the judges’ scores and added that he probably should’ve been eliminated this week.

“Did we watch the same Guillermo? Because I saw him lay flat on the floor for a solid 5 seconds during a SAMBA,” one DWTS fan replied in the comments.

“I love Guillermo too!! But this was his week to go….it was cute until now. Haha!!! Love to all the contestants. What a great season!” another chimed in.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Weren’t Happy About the Elimination

There were several phenomenal performances during “Mariah Carey Night.” Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins scored the first 9 of the season, with several other couples scoring 8s across the board.

Sadly, another couple left the competition at the end of the night. Reality star Ciara Miller and her partner Brandon Armstrong said goodbye, even though they received high praise from the judges.

Sharna Burgess admitted she was in complete disbelief over the elimination.

“You should have heard us all backstage, the gasp that we gasped,” the dancer told Entertainment Weekly last night. “It’s just sad to see anyone go. We don’t want it to be us, but we don’t want it to be anyone. And we genuinely support and love each other back here.”

“We want everyone to do well and we root for everyone, so we don’t want anyone to go home. But I did not think it was going to be them,” Sharna explained. “You can never tell. It’s all very overwhelming. We’re all just up there hoping it’s not us, and then when you hear it’s someone you don’t expect, it’s hard to take in because we’ll miss her.”

Though Guillermo Rodriguez still has a significantly large fanbase, many DWTS viewers believe that he should have gone home over Ciara Miller.

The top 11 couples advance to “Super Bowl Night” for week five. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, on ABC.