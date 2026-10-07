Sharna Burgess Shares Raw Reaction to Last Night’s DWTS Elimination, ‘The Gasp That We Gasped’

After “Mariah Carey Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” ended, there are 11 couples left in the competition. While Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron are excited to move forward, they also feel saddened by the elimination.

While speaking to the press after the episode, Sharna admitted the entire cast gasped backstage when Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong were eliminated.

Sharna Burgess Was in Complete Disbelief Over the Elimination

Last night, reality star Ciara Miller and her partner Brandon Armstrong earned a 21/30 for their Jazz routine to “Emotions” by Mariah Carey. Many viewers found the routine wildly entertaining, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition.

They found themselves in the bottom for the first time, alongside Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson, and Jackson Olson and Emma Slater. Jackson and Guillermo were both in the bottom last week, so fans felt utterly shocked to see Ciara go.

Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron didn’t see their elimination coming.

“You should have heard us all backstage, the gasp that we gasped,” Sharna explained to Entertainment Weekly after last night’s episode concluded. “It’s just sad to see anyone go. We don’t want it to be us, but we don’t want it to be anyone. And we genuinely support and love each other back here.”

“We want everyone to do well and we root for everyone, so we don’t want anyone to go home. But I did not think it was going to be them,” the Australian dancer added. “You can never tell. It’s all very overwhelming. We’re all just up there hoping it’s not us, and then when you hear it’s someone you don’t expect, it’s hard to take in because we’ll miss her.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Shows Tremendous Progress

After several stumbles during their “Yacht Rock Night” performance, Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess dramatically improved this week. The judges shared how pleased they were with the team’s progress and scored them 21/30 for their Foxtrot to “#Beautiful.”

“Tyler really looked great tonight, sharna’s choreo was stunning! Your hard work really showed through! ❤️🙌🙌” one excited fan wrote on Instagram.

During the prerecorded package, Tyler Cameron discussed his late mother and how much she loved “Dancing With the Stars.” He revealed it was her dream to see him perform on the show someday. Though she passed away in 2020, he’s honoring her memory and wish.

“Dedication Night” is the theme for week six. If Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess make it that far, fans are absolutely certain they will sob during their routine.

“Empaths… Dedication Night is going to DESTROY us,” the official Smoothie King Instagram account added.

Next week, the top 11 couples advance to “Super Bowl Night.” The contestants will pay homage to the best performances and exciting halftime shows during the evening.

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess would love to keep moving forward in the competition, but they’ll need fan votes. “Super Bowl Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, on ABC.