Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 4 ‘Mariah Carey Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

It’s Week 4 of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, as the 12 celebrity contestants and their professional partners take on “Mariah Carey Night.” In another first for the beloved show, the stars will hit the ballroom floor with dance styles to some of Carey’s most iconic hits, including “Hero,” “Emotions,” and “Obsessed.” For a full list of theme nights leading up to the finale, click here.

Last week was “Yacht Rock Night,” and fans were shocked to see Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart go home so early in the competition. Voting is crucial, and fans can vote for their favorite performances by text or online during the live broadcast. Voting will close after the final performance.

The judges’ scores and fan votes will be combined to determine which couple has the lowest score and will be eliminated tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

October 6 Live Recap: Week 4

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Song: “Emotions”

Type of Dance: “Jazz”

Feedback: Derek Hough called it a “great way to start the show,” admiring her personality in the performance and her excellent pirouette. Bruno Tonioli called it “well presented,” and Carrie Ann Inaba called it “nice, clean, and polished” and her “best dance so far.”

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Song: “Anytime You Need a Friend”

Type of Dance: Rumba

Feedback: Bruno loved Frech’s “charisma” in the performance and shared that he had a “perfect frame.” Carrie Ann called it “spectacular,” and Derek shared that it was “seriously sophisticated.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 24/30

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Song: “It’s Like That”

Type of Dance: Tango

Fast Fact: Harry Shum Jr. was a backup dancer in the music video!

Feedback: Carrie Ann called it “masterful” and “beautiful.” Derek called it “sharp” and “loved” seeing Shum Jr. take chances and doing his own moves in the dance, Bruno called it a “red hot tango.”

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 24/30

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Song: “My All”

Type of Dance: Rumba

Feedback: Derek shared that it “was the first time” that he could see Dewan’s feelings in her dance. “Jenna Dewan has entered the ballroom,” he said. Bruno said that tonight he saw “artistry” in her movements, and Carrie Ann admired that Dewan was “vulnerable” and loved her solo.

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 24/30

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Song: “#Beautiful”

Type of Dance: Foxtrot

Feedback: Bruno called the dance “elegant” and believed he was “on time” and did a “proper” foxtrot. He admired the “improvement.” Carrie Ann liked how he supported Burgess in the dance and “channeled beauty.” Derek called it “so much better” and “loved watching” Cameron dance.

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Bruno: 7

Final Score: 21/30