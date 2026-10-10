See DWTS Pros Recreate Pasha Pashkov & Amber Glenn’s Viral Trick With Hilarious Results

“Dancing With the Stars” has seen innumerable viral moments over the years. This season, everyone wants to try out ice skater Amber Glenn’s jaw-dropping move from week four.

While several fans have posted videos of themselves trying the move, few have proved successful. Even the other DWTS pros are struggling to get the move exactly right.

As the cast prepares for the fifth week of the competition, some dancers are taking breaks to tackle the trick for themselves.

No One Can Do the Move Quite Like Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

On “Mariah Carey Night,” Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov absolutely stunned viewers with their iconic trick in the middle of their Rumba. Derek Hough quipped that he couldn’t wait to see fans try it at home, noting that it would be “hilarious.”

Now, several other pros and their celebrity partners are trying their own hand at the trick. While some are having better luck than others, none have pulled it off as successfully as Amber and Pasha.

“Definitely tried!! 😂😂😂” Rylee Arnold captioned her attempt at the trick, tagging her partner Connor Wood. The pair took turns trying out Amber’s move, but neither seemed able to get it just right. In the end, Connor and Rylee accepted defeat, erupting in laughter.

Many fans noted that it was a decent try, but it wasn’t quite on par with the actual performance. Others appreciated that even Connor was willing to try Amber’s part.

Amber & Pasha Lend a Hand

Troupe member Carter Williams and new pro Hailey Bills also gave the trick a try in the rehearsal studio. In the clip, the pair crash to the floor. Mark Ballas watches from the background and asks if they’re okay before laughing at the chaos.

Eventually, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov step in to show the two how the trick is done. Hailey Bills manages to pull off the move with Pasha’s help. Eventually, Carter steps back in and the pair learns to nail the trick on their own.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Prepares For Another Tour

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast is headed back on tour this winter.

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach won’t be at every performance, but previously teased they could be “in and out.” Celebrity cast members haven’t yet been announced, but many fans would love to see Amber Glenn on tour. Without a doubt, fans want to see her viral trick in person.

Tickets for the DWTS tour can be purchased through the official website. The tour will run through 60 cities on North America. More information about the show will emerge as this season continues.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns next Tuesday night with a brand new episode. The top 11 couples will perform on “Super Bowl Night,” an evening dedicated to the most memorable halftime performances throughout the sporting event’s history.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov are performing a Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. Keep voting so they can advance in the competition.