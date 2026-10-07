‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Gets Candid About Time Away From Her 3-Year-Old Son

Jenna Johnson is opening up about one of the harder parts of being a working mom while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 32-year-old professional dancer shared a sweet video on Instagram on Oct. 5 showing her holding her 3-year-old son, Rome, in her lap and gently rocking him back and forth. In the clip, Johnson appeared to be getting ready for the day while soaking up some quiet time with her little boy.

Johnson, who shares Rome with her husband and fellow “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, admitted that the demanding schedule that comes with the show has made their time together even more meaningful.

“My patient boy,” Johnson began her caption. “The early mornings, long hours, and time away from each other rip at my heart strings.”

She continued, “Nothing I love more than these sleepy cuddles with you! Thank you for loving me unconditionally and holding me together through the noise and chaos of it all ♥️.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in 2019 and welcomed Rome in January 2023.

Jenna Johnson Has Been Open About Balancing ‘DWTS’ and Motherhood

Johnson has previously spoken about the sacrifices that come with balancing her career and being a mom.

In a March interview with TV Insider, Johnson admitted that her work sometimes means giving up “a lot” of time with Rome. At the time, she and Chmerkovskiy had brought their son along for the “DWTS” tour.

Johnson said she was initially nervous about taking Rome away from his usual school routine, but watching him experience life on tour with his parents turned out to be “so beautiful.” She said their fellow cast members became like aunts and uncles to him, while Rome got to watch his parents perform each night.

Johnson also revealed that she hopes to grow her family with Chmerkovskiy in the future. While she wants to continue competing on “DWTS” for as long as she can, she added, “Eventually, I do want to have another child.”

Her journey to becoming a mom was not easy. According to PEOPLE, Johnson previously revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy struggled with infertility for two years before welcoming Rome. She said they experienced “hundreds of negative tests” and eventually took a six-month break from trying to conceive.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Recently Faced a Scary Moment With Rome

Johnson’s emotional post also comes shortly after she and Chmerkovskiy spent time at the hospital with their son.

On Sept. 27, Johnson first shared that Rome was feeling under the weather before later posting an image of him in the hospital wearing an oxygen mask. Chmerkovskiy also shared a photo of Johnson holding Rome in a hospital bed, writing, “Sunday Funday as a parent,” per Us Weekly.

The couple did not reveal what caused Rome’s latest health scare.

Rome has needed medical attention before. In May 2024, Johnson revealed that her son had developed a bad case of croup and struggled to get enough oxygen during a coughing attack. She said the frightening experience left both parents “hysterical and scared,” but Rome was doing much better after receiving medical care.

Through the busy work schedules and difficult parenting moments, Johnson’s latest post made clear how much she values the quieter moments she gets with her son.

“Nothing I love more than these sleepy cuddles with you!” she wrote.