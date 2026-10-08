‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Star Is Engaged

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is engaged to her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, after two years together.

The “Mama June: Family Crisis” star announced the news Thursday, revealing that Kitchens proposed Wednesday night.

The couple celebrated the milestone with family nearby, including Pumpkin’s younger sister, Alana Thompson, and Alana’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

Pumpkin Gushes Over the News

Kitchens also shared the news on Facebook, posting photos from the proposal. In the images, he can be seen down on one knee in front of large letters spelling out “Marry Me.”

“Sooo I did a little thing last night… here’s to the future Mrs. & Mr. Kitchens,” he captioned the photos.

Pumpkin shared her own excitement about the engagement, saying the proposal was exactly what she wanted.

“ENGAGED,” she wrote on Facebook. “I am literally STILL over the moon! Last night Darrin proposed, with Lana right by my side, and I seriously couldn’t have asked for anything better. These last 2 years have been a WILD ride but it’s a wild ride I wouldn’t wanna take with anyone else.”

The reality star reflected on the ups and downs the couple has experienced since getting together.

“We’ve had SO many good times, made so many memories, and I’ll never lie… we’ve definitely had our disagreements too. But at the end of the day, this love has always felt so different from anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Pumpkin also thanked Kitchens for standing by her through major changes in her personal life.

“The way you support me, the way you love me, the way you love my kids, and most importantly, the way you ALWAYS lift me up means more to me than you’ll ever know,” she wrote. “You’ve stood beside me and for that I’m so thankful I get to do life with you.”

She added that she is looking forward to what comes next for their family.

“I’m so excited for this next chapter, for our future, for our family, and for all the memories we still have ahead of us. I love you more than you’ll ever know babyy. Here’s to forever!”

Pumpkin then joked about taking on her fiancé’s last name.

“And honestly… The Future Mrs. Kitchens has a NICE RING to it.”

The Two Have Been Together Since 2024

Pumpkin and Kitchens began dating in August 2024, shortly after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Josh Efird. Their relationship also comes with an unusual family connection: Kitchens is Efird’s cousin.

Pumpkin and Efird were married for several years and share four children. Their divorce played out publicly, including on “Mama June: Family Crisis,” as Pumpkin navigated the end of their marriage while raising their family.

The engagement marks another major chapter for Pumpkin, who has also been open about her work and personal life with fans. She has built her own following through the “Mama June” franchise after first appearing on television alongside her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, and sisters.

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations following the engagement announcement.

“She seen this coming. She’s dressed to the nines,” one fan joked.

Others want her sister to be engaged as well, “Lana better be next! Her an Dreyln been together too long.”

“STOP IT YESSSSSS,” another gushed.

“Congratulations girly pop,” someone else wrote.

With her sister by her side for the proposal and a new ring on her finger, Pumpkin is now looking ahead to her next chapter with Kitchens.