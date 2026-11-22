Sin City is buzzing with celebrity sightings this weekend thanks to F1 excitement. One celeb who was spotted is Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon, 60, was seen with his wife, Tana Ramsay, and their daughter, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, 25, enjoying all the F1 action during the three-day-long event.

Gordon Ramsay Enjoys F1 With His Wife and Daughter

The celebrity chef shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram page captioned, “Viva Las Vegas! Excited for tonight’s race and love being back at @gordonramsaysteak, @hellskitchen and @caesarspalace!”

The photos show Gordon and Tilly together, Gordon posing in front of a Formula One car, in a kitchen greeting chefs, and more Vegas fun.

Gordon and Tana are parents to six kids and have been married for nearly three decades.

Gordon Ramsay is No Stranger to Las Vegas

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Gordon Ramsay is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 18, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The world-famous chef has built an impressive restaurant empire in Sin City with multiple eateries. He currently has seven different restaurant locations in Vegas, representing six different concepts.

One restaurant, that probably every reality TV fan has heard of, is Hell’s Kitchen. Located right in front of Caesars Palace, this spot is a must-visit for anyone who loved the show and wants to try Gordon’s famous Beef Wellington.

Gordon Ramsay Steak, an upscale steakhouse, is another location where you can find his famous Beef Wellington. If you’re looking for something more laid-back, Gordon Ramsay Burger (two locations) or Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips are great options. And there’s also Ramsay’s Kitchen, a casually refined spot that features dishes inspired by Gordon’s culinary career and global travels.

All of his Vegas locations can be easily found on the Las Vegas Strip, making it easy for tourists to enjoy some of his cuisine without trekking around the city.

‘Hell’s Kitchen UK’ Returns in 2027

Gordon recently shared a video on Instagram promoting the return of “Hell’s Kitchen UK.” The British reality cooking series is returning to ITV in 2027 with Gordon and host Claudia Winkleman. It’s been 18 years since its previous run ended in 2009.

Fans hopped into the comment section to share their excitement for the show’s return.

“I’M FULLY INVESTED ALREADY. Claudia & Gordon? The partnership we didn’t know we needed!” one person wrote. Another said, “Omg the pairing we never knew we wanted Claud & Gordon – hell yeah!!” One other viewer wrote, “I cannot wait! I’ve re-watched this show a gazillion times on YouTube.”

Gordon Ramsay Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Getty British chef Gordon Ramsay poses on his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star during his ceremony in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 18, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Just a few days before his F1 outing, the celebrity chef was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He shared his exciting accomplishment on Instagram with a post captioned, “Truly an honour!!! Can’t believe since I came to Los Angeles in 1994, I’d be standing here 32 years later on my own star on the @hwdwalkoffame. Thanks to @lisavanderpump @joelmchale @kevinfrazier and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for an incredible morning!”

Fans were really excited for Gordon and took to the comment section to share some uplifting words.

“Not all heroes wear capes, some of them wear chef’s coats,” one person wrote. Another said, “So freakin cool, if anyone deserves a spot there it’s you my man.” One other person shared, “One of the very few who I truly in my hearts thinks deserves this.”

Gordon is the first British chef and only fourth celebrity chef to receive this honor, joining Guy Fieri, Wolfgang Puck, and Bobby Flay.

“Honestly, I’m lost for words. It is very rare that I am lost for words,” Gordon said at the ceremony, according to CBS News. “I swear to God. I got up this morning and thought. ‘F—, it’s really happening.'”