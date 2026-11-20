Months after announcing their separation, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas is setting the record straight about her relationship with estranged husband, Shawn Trujillo.

The couple got married in June 1999 and are parents to one daughter, Elektra, 15. Katsanevas recently shared an update with People on where her marriage stands at this time.

Are Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo Still Separated?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Angie Katsanevas visits The Empire State Building on November 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Although the couple continued to live together after announcing their separation, recent developments suggest they’re moving closer to divorce rather than reconciliation.

“Recently, Shawn has bought a place that’s two minutes down the street,” Katsanevas told People. “And I’m at home with Elektra.” She further explained that Shawn picks Elektra up in the morning to take her to school. “He’ll come in and have coffee, we’ll have dinner together. We are still just spending time together. We’re best friends. We are peaceful. It’s positive.”

She also shared that the best way for them to continue is “as best friends and business partners” and to “keep it healthy for Elektra.”

‘We Are Not Reconciling as Far as Staying Married’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Angie Katsanevas visits The Empire State Building on November 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Page Six reported that the couple have yet to divorce legally, but are getting closer.

“We are separated. We haven’t put it on paper, but we are not reconciling as far as staying married,” she said. “I hate the big D-word, but I’ll just have to say that, yeah, we are moving toward the big D.”

Trujillo purchasing a $1.1 million condo might further be proof that they are headed for divorce. He purchased the two-story, 2,568 square foot, three bedroom, 4.5 bathroom condo in September.

As for what’s next for Katsanevas, she isn’t even thinking about dating just yet.

“If you look up my name in the dictionary, it just says Elektra’s mom,” she told People. “Dating is just not even something that I see in my future right now.” She explained that it’s all about her daughter at this time. “She’s almost 16, and you only have a few years left until they move on or go to college, and I just want to enjoy this time,” she added.

Angie Katsanevas Shared That She’s a ‘Work in Progress’

Katsanevas recently shared an Instagram post honoring her birthday with a motivating caption.

“I’ve spent 53 years chasing the illusion of perfection, only to find out that my flaws and vulnerability are what carry real beauty,” she wrote. “I knew this year meant standing through some of life’s most difficult storms.”

Her caption went on to explain that she’s been “praying I would come out a better person” and is “still a work in progress.” She concluded by thanking everyone for the “love, support, and encouragement.”

Her estranged husband commented, “Happy birthday to a powerhouse of a woman! 110% in all you do! Elektra is lucky to have a helicopter mom like you in the best kind of way!” Many others also shared birthday wishes and uplifting words.