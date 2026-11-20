“Selling Sunset” fans can now gear up for a new season after it was announced that Season 10 will premiere on Netflix on December 4. With a pretty serious cast shake-up, this season promises to bring the drama in typical Oppenheim fashion.

The new season, releasing more than a year after the previous season wrapped, brings back two OG cast members and a handful of new faces, with many of the recent series regulars nowhere to be found.

Two OG Cast Members Return to ‘Selling Sunset’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Heather Rae El Moussa attends the “Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” at Edison Ballroom on October 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Longtime fans of the reality series might be excited to hear that both Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa will be returning to the show. Quinn’s last season on the show was Season 5, with El Moussa’s last was Season 6. Fans might remember that Quinn left the series in an explosive way, and with big life changes since then, such as her divorce, there could be a lot of drama headed viewers’ way.

El Moussa’s return was confirmed earlier this year, and she said there’s a different “version” of her hitting everyone’s TV screens this time around.

“Being part of ‘Selling Sunset’ the first time around gave me so much. It’s where people first really got to know me, and I felt like there was more of my story to tell,” she told People. “The version of me returning is very different from the one who left.”

Quinn also shared what’s changed for her since leaving the show, telling People that it was becoming a mother that helped her to “become more intentional and much more protective of my peace.”

“I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centered and even more sure of herself,” she said in a press release earlier this year. “I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge.”

Who Else is on the Cast This Season?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Bre Tiesi attends the Bre Tiesi x André Assous Collection Launch Party on September 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Andre Assous)

Not everyone from last season has left the building. Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim will be returning for Season 10. According to Variety, there are also four new agents joining the cast for Season 10 – Jordyn Braff, Sonni Pacheco, Tara Burns, and Sasha Lance. “Selling the OC” star Alex Hall is also reportedly set to appear on “Selling Sunset” a few times.

Who’s not returning this season? Mary Bonnet, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Sandra Vergara, and Alanna Gold.

More About the New Agents on Season 10 of ‘Selling Sunset’

Tara Burns, who has been in the real estate business for eight years, told People that she’s “thrilled to be joining the cast and opening the doors to my world.” She added, “I’m excited to bring my perspective, work ethic, and high standards to both the brokerage and the show.”

Burns began her real estate journey in New York City in 2018, and joined The Oppenheim Group a few years after relocating to Los Angeles.

Jordyn Braff might look familiar to reality TV fans. She was part of the New York City spin-off series, “Selling the City,” that was canceled after just one season.

Sasha Lance, an actress who stars on “All American” on the CW, is the founder of creative agency SLS Concepts, as well as being a realtor.

Sonni Pacheco is a model and actress, and has experience as a sculptor and designer. Previously married to actor Jeremy Renner, her real estate journey has been different than many others. According to her O Group bio, she “spent years rebuilding, refining, and reimagining her own spaces with love and intention.”

“Selling Sunset” Season 10 premieres on December 4 on Netflix.