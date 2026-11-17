Peacock’s Alan Cumming-hosted series “The Traitors” is set to return for its fifth season on January 14, featuring celebrities such as Kristin Chenoweth, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, and many others. Additionally, ahead of the season, the streamer has unveiled a teaser.

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Regarding the cast, in addition to Chenoweth and Bailey, “The Traitors” season five will feature Bianca Del Rio, Bronwyn Newport, Casey Wilson, Chloe Kim, Cody Simpson, Craig Conover, Dominic Monaghan, Emira D’Spain, Gizelle Bryant, Iain Stirling, Jag Bains, JaNa Craig, Joey Graziadei, Johnny Sibilly, Michele Fitzgerald, Q Burdette, Rachel Robinson, Rashad Jennings, Taylor Hale, and Whitney Leavitt.

This article is being updated.

‘The Traitors’ Season 5 Promises a Dramatic Good Time

Peacock released the first look at “The Traitors” season five on November 17. The clip opens with Cumming sitting at a piano in what appears to be a forest, saying, “Let the chorus of chaos begin.”

From there, he says in a voiceover, “Emmy Award winner ‘The Traitors’ is back with all-new celebrity players.”

From there, the “Traitors” teaser introduces the cast, starting with “Wicked” icon Chenoweth, who references the famed Broadway show and says, “Everyone wants to be popular; I just wanna be the last man standing.”

After that, Cummings states in the clip, “Every great symphony needs a touch of discord.” The clip then shows Bailey, who can be seen cutting into a peach to reference her legacy as a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.

“I’m a good guy, until I’m not,” the reality star and model said in the trailer before offering a maniacal laugh.

What to Know About the Season

As mentioned, “The Traitors” will premiere on Peacock on January 14. Two episodes will premiere on the first day of release, with single episodes dropping weekly until the finale, which will arrive on March 18.

Notably, the episodes will be released on the streaming platform at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Alan Cumming Recently Reacted to Emmy Success

“The Traitors” won seven trophies at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Its top wins were Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for Cumming.

Per Us Weekly, he said in his acceptance speech, “I speak on behalf of all our producers who are running to the stage as if they’re on the mission for The Traitors — now they know what it feels like — thank you to the Academy so much.”

“It’s inspiring us to do better and go bigger,” he added. He went on to thank his dog, Lila, for being the “perfect cohost.”

From there, Cummings discussed the series and its cast. According to him, “It is so diverse, and it’s just incredible the way you all get together and watch the show together.”

“That is so beautiful that a show about treachery and betrayal brings people together,” Cumming added. After that, he used his Emmy speech to encourage fans to register to vote, noting, “Tomorrow is Voter Registration Day in this country, so please make sure you’re registered to vote because the time for talk is over. It is now time to vote, America. Thank you so much.”