CT Tamburello’s New Video Post of Phaedra Parks Has Fans in a Tizzy

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks revealed in September 2026 that she and “The Challenge” star Chris “CT” Tamburello were an item. Now, several weeks later, the “Traitors” alums have the internet in a Tizzy after he posted a video of the RHOA fan favorite for her birthday.

CT Wished Phaedra Parks a Happy Birthday

Getty Phaedra Parks

Tamburello took to Instagram to post a birthday shoutout to Parks in October 2026, saying in the caption, “If I was your best friend… Happy Birthday, Dollface.” Regarding the accompanying video, it began with Parks posing in what appears to be a dinner setting.

After that, the footage shows the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star sitting on his lap, including one image of them kissing on a waterfront. So far, the sweet birthday post for Parks has gained much attention, with over 26k people “liking” the video.

Parks left a comment, saying, “My sweet Castle Daddy! You always know how to make me smile.” Tamburello then responded with a GIF from “Monsters, Inc.”

In addition to their commentary, many of their fans responded, including by sharing their support for the budding romance. However, some told both reality stars not to break each other’s hearts.

One person wrote, “Oh, I’m so here for this! Don’t play with her heart, Christopher.” After that, someone else wrote, “If you break this man’s heart, we’re standing beside him, baby. We protect CT.”

Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello Have Been Open About Their Relationship

Getty Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello

The beloved “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star confirmed that she was dating in September 2026 following rumors that she and Tamburello were together after meeting on the second season of “The Traitors.”

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” in early September, the host asked Parks about attending the Emmys. “I heard you were going to the Emmys with a date. Is this a platonic thing?” he asked.

“No, it’s not,” said Parks. From there, it was confirmed that she would be attending the Emmys with Tamburello. Lewis then asked for specifics, with the RHOA star declining to answer, saying, “I can’t give this to you. I’ve got to save it for the world.”

“We’re going to the Emmys. He’s a presenter, so I’m his date,” she then explained. From there, she dished on upcoming plans, saying, “We’re leaving [the Emmys] and going to New York together. I’ve got to do something on Fire Island.”

They later made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Emmys. Parks shared photos from the event on Instagram, saying, “Some came for the awards. I came with the prize. Thank you to the real trophy for making a beautiful night even better.”

Parks’ co-stars, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, responded, with the former saying, “Yasssss Frack,” alluding to their friendship, with Williams being the duo’s Frick. Bailey said, “You guys look amazing! Love this for you!”

Chris “CT” Tamburello Recently Spoke About the RHOA Star

Getty CT tamburello

Tamburello spoke to Us Weekly in late September 2026, and the outlet asked about his romance with Parks.

“I’ll say — I don’t want to jinx it — but I’ll say we’re in a good place,” he began. From there, he discussed their long-distance relationship, as he lives in Florida while she calls Atlanta home.

“I know I’m crazy in my own right. It’s probably for the best if I’m not around her every day, to be honest. But she’s amazing. She really is. The way I would describe it is like Paula Abdul, ‘Opposites Attract.’ You remember that old video? That’s us, you know?”

Tamburello is expected to appear on season 18 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which is currently in production.