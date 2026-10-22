Rob Kardashian, 39, Steps Back Into Spotlight for Rare Family Appearance (PHOTOS)

Rob Kardashian made a special exception to his usually private lifestyle to celebrate a milestone birthday with his famous family.

The former reality star, who has largely avoided public appearances for the past decade, joined his sisters for Kim Kardashian’s 46th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 20.

According to the Daily Mail, Rob, 39, was photographed arriving at Baldi, a restaurant inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where the Kardashian family gathered for an intimate celebration.

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance With Famous Sisters

Rob kept his outfit casual for the family celebration, wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a baseball cap.

His appearance was notable, given his decision to stay out of the spotlight in recent years, even as his sisters continue sharing their lives with millions of fans.

Kim, 46, opted for a more glamorous look, stepping out in a shimmering olive-green dress.

Their sisters Khloé Kardashian, 42, and Kourtney Kardashian, 47, also attended the birthday dinner.

The outing offered a rare public glimpse of Rob, who has spent much of the past decade avoiding cameras and celebrity events.

Although he no longer regularly appears alongside his family, his occasional outings still attract attention from longtime Kardashian fans.

Why Did Rob Kardashian Step Away From the Spotlight?

Rob was once a regular on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but he gradually stopped filming in 2016.

Earlier this year, he opened up about his decision during an appearance on Khloé’s podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land.“

“I love filming if it’s positive and if it’s natural and I’m feeling good about myself. Then, of course, and I’m comfortable. I’m not gonna just put myself out there if I’m not comfortable with myself. I haven’t been comfortable with myself in years,” he explained.

The father of one also made it clear that his personal well-being comes before another television opportunity.

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“And I choose my own happiness and peace [over] just filming for somebody who doesn’t do anything for me in my personal life.”

Kim Kardashian Previously Shared Hopes for Rob’s Return

Despite his absence from regular filming, Rob has remained close to his family.

He made a rare television appearance during the seventh season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” joining his relatives for a farewell dinner at their former family home.

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His sisters were delighted to have him back on camera. “I do miss having him on the show, ’cause he’s just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on. That’s the goal,” Kim said at the time, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Khloé also reassured viewers that her younger brother was doing well.

Rob Kardashian Continues to Prioritize Family and Privacy

Rob shares his daughter, Dream, with his former fiancée, Blac Chyna.

He has maintained a close relationship with Khloé, who has often spoken about their strong family bond.

A source told Us Weekly in July that Rob was enjoying a healthier and happier chapter of his life away from the cameras.