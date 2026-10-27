Where Is the Original Love Is Blind Cast Now? See What Happened to the Season 1 Stars

It has been over six years since Netflix changed the reality television landscape with the premiere of its experimental dating series, “Love Is Blind.” The wild premise asked singles to talk through walls and get engaged before ever locking eyes. While critics questioned whether emotional connection could truly conquer physical attraction, the show became an overnight global phenomenon.

Looking back at the trailblazing first season, only two couples remain married today, leaving fans to wonder what happened to the rest of the brave singles who walked down the pod hallways. Here is where the iconic Season 1 cast stands now.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

For the couples who actually proved the experiment worked, life after the pods has been filled with major milestones. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton immediately became the gold standard for the franchise. The pair are still happily married and have successfully blended their personal lives with a thriving joint career. Today, they run a popular YouTube channel, host podcasts, and continue to expand their family, remaining a shining example that love can indeed be blind.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Getty Amber Pike and Matt Barnett attends the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” screening.

Similarly, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett managed to outlast the skeptics. Despite facing some early financial hurdles and navigating the realities of post-show fame, the duo has stayed fiercely committed to one another. They currently live together with their dog and have focused on growing their family, cementing their status as the season’s second surviving marriage.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Getty Benjamin McGrath and Jessica Batten attend the 2024 Netflix Winter Wonderland.

Not every trip to the altar ended in a lifelong commitment, but this pair found fulfillment on separate paths after sharing one of the season’s most tumultuous storylines. Jessica Batten found her fairytale ending outside of television, marrying Benjamin McGrath in 2022, and the couple later welcomed a son named Dax.

Mark Cuevas has found equal success in his personal life; he married Aubrey Rainey, became a proud father to two sons, and launched his own fitness venture, M3 Coaching.

Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers

Getty Giannina Milady Gibelli and Blake Horstmann attend the Moana World Premiere.

Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers also parted ways after their dramatic finale showdown and a brief post-show attempt at dating. Giannina later found romance with Bachelor Nation alumnus Blake Horstmann, and the couple recently welcomed their child, Heath.

Damian briefly stayed in the reality television universe, making an appearance on Netflix’s dating spinoff, “Perfect Match.”

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

For this couple, the experiment led to self-discovery rather than a wedding ring when Kelly Chase famously declined to marry Kenny Barnes at the altar. Kelly chose to prioritize her personal growth, remaining single while focusing her energy on a successful career as a health coach. Kenny, meanwhile, found love away from the cameras, marrying Alexandra Garrison and expanding his family.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton, whose relationship abruptly ended during the cast trip to Mexico, have taken vastly different approaches to life after reality TV. Diamond has continued to explore the dating world, using dating apps and appearing on reality spinoffs like “Perfect Match.”

Carlton has chosen a much more private route, intentionally keeping his personal life out of the public eye.

Years after their pod dates, the original cast continues to prove that whether together or apart, life goes on after the cameras stop rolling.





