Critically Acclaimed, Award-Winning Comedy Is Coming Back to Netflix

A Canadian comedy set in the nation’s frozen north made a big impact on Netflix viewers, and those who fell in love with “North of North” will be pleased to know the series’ second season will soon be returning.

On Wednesday, October 7, Netflix announced that the series’ second season is on its way, bringing fans back to the hilarious antics taking place in the tiny, remote community of Ice Cove.

‘Pack Your Parkas’

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“Pack your parkas — Season 2 of the critically acclaimed, heartfelt arctic comedy ‘North of North’ will premiere on Netflix on November 5,” reads Netflix’s announcement.

“As winter settles over Ice Cove, young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) is still determined to make life better — for herself and everyone around her,” reads the Season 2 logline. “It turns out that while you can blow up your life on an impulse, building the one you want takes a little more planning and a lot more hustle.”

A New Beginning

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As viewers who enjoyed the first season will recall, the storyline surrounds Siaja, now a single mom after very publicly leaving her dismissive husband and forging a new life for herself in Ice Cove.

“Guided by pilimmaksarniq — the Inuktitut concept of mastering skills through observation, practice and effort — Siaja is ready to put in the work,” the logline continues.

“At the community center, she’s pushing her boss, Helen (Mary Lynn Rajskub), to trust her with more responsibility,” the logline adds. “At home, she’s trying to learn everything she can about the half-sister she never knew existed. And after her divorce, she’s open to the possibility of love — or at the very least, a hot date. Through it all, she’s raising her daughter, Bun (Keira Belle Cooper), alongside her mother, Neevee (Maika Harper), and newfound father, Alistair (Jay Ryan). Siaja has always believed the best is yet to come. This winter, she’s determined to prove it.”

A Netflix First

“North of North” is Netflix’s first Canadian original series, a coproduction with CBC in partnership with APTN.

Created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and executive produced by Miranda de Pencier, the series’ first season received a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the series’ native Canada, “North of North” won nine Canadian Screen Awards, while Lambe received a nomination at the Gotham TV Awards for her performance.

Meanwhile, reviews for the show have been through the roof. “Anna Lambe gives a wonderfully charismatic performance as Siaja,” wrote TV critic Judy Berman in Time, while The New York Times‘ Margaret Lyons wrote, “On the whole, this is a cozy sweetheart show with lots going for it.”

For star Lambe, receiving the news that the show was returning to Netflix was understandably exciting.

“When I got the call from Alethea, Stacey, and Miranda about ‘North of Nort’h being renewed for a second season, my heart exploded in the best way possible,” Lambe told Netflix. “I’m so excited and overwhelmed with joy, I can’t wait to head back to Ice Cove!”

“North of North” returns to Netflix with Season 2 on November 5.