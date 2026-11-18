Comedy fans are getting ready for the return of the Fockers. “Focker In-Law” is heading to theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 25, offering something for those who want to skip the football games and check out something scripted and fun instead.

However, not everyone has the time, inclination, or budget to head to movie theaters. You’ll want to wait for “Focker In-Law” to come to a streaming platform instead, and we know when and where that’s likely to happen.

Will ‘Focker In-Law’ Stream on Netflix?

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There is some good news. Eventually, Netflix will be the home for the newest release of the ” Meet the Fockers” franchise. However, at first, Universal Pictures movies will head to Peacock, as it is owned by the same parent company. Movies remain on Peacock for four months, before going to their Pay-2 location.

That’s when “Fockers-in-Law” will head to Netflix. It stays there for 10 months, before going back to Peacock for another short window. After that, it can head to different streaming locations.

Keep in mind that this is only for the United States. The windows act differently in other locations due to licensing agreements.

Movies being released in 2027 are expected to hit Netflix within eight to nine months after their theatrical releases. That would mean we’re expecting the “Meet the Fockers” movie to head to Netflix around July 2027. If you have Peacock, we’re looking at March 2027 as a release date. Some of the releases have been earlier, though, with only three months or so between theatrical and initial streaming release.

What to Expect in ‘Focker in-Law’

Getty 378942 04: Actor Ben Stiller (R) “Greg Focker” meets his girlfriend”s father Robert De Niro (L) “Jack Byrnes” in Universal Pictures “Meet the Parents.” (Photo by Phillip V. Caruso/Universal Studios and Dreamworks LLC/Delivered by Online USA)

Ariana Grande stars in the latest movie as Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Henry Focker. Skyler Gisondo takes on the role of Greg Focker’s son, and Greg is quickly worried about one situation: Henry telling the family that he plans to ask Olivia to marry him.

Well, you know how Greg likes to attempt to prevent bad things from happening, only to make them worse? Expect all that to happen in droves throughout the fourth “Focker” movie. It should be great that Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes immediately approves of Olivia, but that could be because she’s a trained FBI negotiator. Her strong-willed personality is something Jack loves, but Greg views that as suspicious.

Where to Stream the ‘Meet the Parents’ Movies

Getty BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 1: Actor Dustin Hoffman poses at a photocall to promote his new film “Meet The Fockers” at the Adlon Hotel on February 1, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

It’s worth watching the first three “Meet the Focker” movies before you dive into this fourth one in the franchise. After all, they build on each other, and you’ll want a reminder of what Jack and Greg do and why their relationship is so tense. Sadly, all three movies left Netflix on July 31, 2026.

The good news is you don’t need to buy a subscription to another streaming platform. “Meet the Parents,” which is actually the first in the franchise, is available to stream on Tubi TV. You can also watch “Meet the Fockers” on there. Both are also available on AMC, AMC+, and Peacock.

As for “Little Fockers,” the third in the franchise, you’ll need to head to HBO Max. All three movies are available for purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.