Jessica Chastain, 49, Is Breathtaking in Plunging Dress & New Platinum Bob at ‘Heartland’ Premiere [SEE]

Academy Award-winning actress and producer Jessica Chastain looked absolutely breathtaking at the premiere of her new movie, “Heartland,” which hits Netflix on Friday, November 13.

The premiere took place on Thursday, November 5, in New York City. As well as Chastain, 49, it was attended by her co-stars in the film, including Ross Lynch, Skyler Day, Sarah Helbringer, Carter Faith, Garrett Hedlund, and Paul Sparks.

Per IMDb, the plot of the new movie is as follows: “Former country star Misty Jones leaves seclusion to search for her missing niece, an emerging musician, in Nashville. Her investigation exposes dark secrets and forces her to face her own past.”

Chastain, who will play the main character Misty Jones, took to social media to proudly show off her spectacular look at the event.

Jessica Chastain Set Hearts Racing at the ‘Heartland’ Premiere

Jessica Chastain shared her fabulous look at the “Heartland” premiere with the 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of five photographs of her from the evening of said premiere. Three are color, two are black and white. In the three color snaps, she has a stunning new platinum blonde bob and is wearing her gorgeous navy blue micro minidress from the Miu Miu Fall 2026 collection. It features a deep plunging neckline, a sparkling crystal-embellished belt cinched at the waist, and is styled with sheer black tights and towering black platform heels. In one of the black and white images, she is wearing a suit jacket over her outfit. In the other, we get a closeup look of her beautiful hair.

Chastain’s caption on her post reads, “A few photos before they put me under the red light. Heartland coming to @netflix next Friday!”

The star also tagged the photographer, Renato Campora, to thank him for taking the snaps.

Carter Faith’s 2026 country track “Still the Sparrow Sings,” which features in “Heartland,” plays over the post.

Chastain’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post in their droves to have their say on her look.

Chastain’s Fans & Followers Love Her Look at the ‘Heartland’ Premiere

Getty Jessica Chastain at the “Heartland” New York screening.

The comments section of Jessica Chastain’s is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say, everyone loves her look at the “Heartland” premiere.

Her aforementioned “Heartland” co-star Carter Faith proclaimed, “the most beautiful ❤️.”

One of her followers commented, “A goddess in every hair color🔥🔥.”

Another follower wrote, “Love this look! It’s totally something Lady Lucille Sharpe would wear today! 🖤”

“I love your new look,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “Omg, how breathtaking! 🥵🤩❤️‍🔥🤤✨”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “@jessicachastain At Least Now We Know What Heaven 😇 Looks Like!!..😊🎩👌🏿”

In addition to “Heartland,” Chastain has a number of other upcoming projects lined up. They include the festive comedy “Deck the Y’Alls” later this year, the action crime thriller series “The Savant” next year, the crime drama series “The Retrievals” next year, and the likes of drama movie “Lear Rex” and crime thriller “My Darling California,” which don’t yet have confirmed release dates.

We look forward to seeing them all — especially “Heartland,” which hits the small screen in less than a week.

Jessica Chastain’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.