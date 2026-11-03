Netflix Is Quietly Removing a 2-Season Prime Video Alternate History Series

The start of the month means that Netflix shares upcoming content that is leaving the streamer. With so much licensed content on the streamer, it’s not surprising that content comes and goes. One of the shows leaving soon is the Prime Video alternate-history series “Hunters.”

You have a month left to binge-watch the two seasons of the what-if story starring Al Pacino. Of course, you’ll want to know when it’s leaving Netflix and where to stream it afterward.

When Is ‘Hunters’ Leaving Netflix?

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Both seasons of “Hunters” will depart Netflix on Dec. 3, 2026. That makes the last day to watch all the episodes Dec. 2.

The departure isn’t all that surprising. This was an Amazon Original series from the start, and it was only added to Netflix via a 12-month non-exclusive window. It was Amazon’s broader strategy to get more subscribers by showing off its content to a larger global audience. While Prime Video is also global, Netflix has more subscribers.

That 12-month window is now coming to an end. While Netflix could look to negotiate an extended license, that’s unlikely to happen. There is a chance a different Prime Video show will join Netflix instead, if Amazon sees that this strategy has helped.

Where Will ‘Hunters’ Stream After Leaving netflix?

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The good news is that there isn’t too far to go to watch “Hunters” if you don’t manage to get through all 18 episodes available. It never left Prime Video, so you can head straight over there from Dec. 3 to keep watching.

There are 10 episodes in the first season to binge-watch, and then there are eight episodes in the second. Yes, this was a show that had a huge wait between seasons, and you get the sense of that in the storytelling. It’s built in to acknowledge how much time passed for the actors — and this was linked to the pandemic filming constraints on such an international series.

Is ‘Hunters’ Worth Watching?

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If you haven’t watched the series or have been on the fence, you’ll want to know what it’s about and whether it’s worth watching. Set in 1977, Al Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, a wealthy philanthropist who is the leader of a secretive anti-Nazi underground group. When Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) returns home to find his grandmother murdered, Meyer pulls him into the underground group, sharing that his grandmother was also a part of it.

The group sets out to take down as many escaped war criminals as possible. Along the way, secrets are revealed, and the end of the first season delivers the shocking blow that tells us this is an alternate-history series. After all, “Hunters” Season 2 followed a hunt to bring down Adolf Hitler after finding out that he was secretly alive and in hiding.

“Hunters” received mixed reactions from the very beginning, with some against the way that the Jewish people were shown and the storylines connected to the Holocaust. However, there were some strong emotional arcs throughout, both from Pacino and Lerman, as they brought the need for vengeance along with youthful innocence.

Something that can be jarring is the jump between the dark and harrowing elements of Holocaust trauma and depictions of events and the campy Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino-style violence. It does not remain grounded in history, but again, it’s an alternate-history series, and perfect for fans of “The Man in the High Castle.”