4 Most Shocking Netflix Cancellations So Far This Year

Netflix has canceled several shows this year, including both brand-new series like “The Boroughs” and multi-season shows. However, some of the streamer’s cancellations drew more attention than others, including comments from the shows’ stars. Here are four of the most shocking Netflix cancellations so far in 2026.

Fans Still Aren’t Over Netflix Canceling ‘The Boroughs’ After a Single Season

Getty Clarke Peters, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Denis O’Hare and Bill Pullman

Netflix premiered “The Boroughs” in May 2026, with the show featuring an all-star cast, including Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Geena Davis.

Upon its release, the series quickly shot to number one on Netflix’s English-language TV chart and maintained consistent viewership throughout its run. As a result, many assumed the series would be renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, Deadline reported on June 17 that the series had been canceled.

Davis reacted to the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Fortunately, the producers, who became our dear, dear friends, were able to tell us before the news came out,” she said.

“And we’re all terribly disappointed. Honestly, I don’t know what happened.” After that, she addressed the series having been a hit, saying, “I think it’s probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it’s not being picked up while it’s still in the top 10.”

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Was Canceled After 5 Seasons

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Netflix premiered “Sweet Magnolias” in May 2020. Years later, the show’s fifth season arrived on the platform in June 2026. Unfortunately, in September, the network announced that the show would not return for a sixth season.

The news was delivered to fans of the show via its official Instagram account. The statement said, “All grand adventures must eventually end. And here, dear friends, is where ours does. ‘Sweet Magnolias’ is now complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix.”

The cast includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, and Jamie Lynn Spears. However, it should be noted that Netflix greenlit a new show, “Ladies of the House,” with Swisher.

‘Ransom Canyon’ Was Also Recently Canceled

Getty Josh Duhmel

The first season of “Ransom Canyon” arrived on Netflix in April 2025, with Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly leading the cast. The second season premiered the following July.

However, the following month, it was announced that the streamer had decided against moving forward with a third season. Duhamel reacted to the news in a Us Weekly interview.

“I was pretty surprised, if I’m being honest,” he began. “I thought [it was safe] because the show was No. 1 for almost two weeks and the numbers looked really, really good and people really loved the show.”

“I was a little upset with Netflix for not giving the audience another season, because people really did love the show … but that’s the business,” he added.

According to him, “At the same time, I get it. They have their reasons for why things stay and why things go. I don’t always understand those reasons, but it’s not my job to question.”

‘The Abandons’ Being Canceled Also Came as a Surprise

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“The Abandons” premiered on Netflix in December 2025, with Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, and Aisling Franciosi in the cast. However, the show was then canceled in January 2026.

The show’s creator, Kurt Sutter, spoke out against the show’s cancellation.