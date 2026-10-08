Netflix Orders New ‘Bridgerton’ Spin-Off: Everything We Know

Netflix premiered “Bridgerton” in 202 as part of executive producer Shonda Rhimes’s overall deal via her Shondaland production company. Now, years later, the streaming giant has announced a new spin-off of the popular series. This follows the first spin-off, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which premiered in 2023 and became a major success. Notably, Rhimes teased the idea for the upcoming series in recent months.

Everything We Know About the Upcoming ‘Bridgerton’ Spin-Off Series

Getty Ruth Gemmell

Variety reported on October 8 that the new “Bridgerton” series is in the works and will focus on a young Lady Violet. The show is currently titled “Untitled Bridgerton Project.” However, Netflix confirmed to Variety that its title will follow the branding for the first spin-off, meaning the show may be titled “Lady Violet: A Bridgerton Story.”

Rhimes will serve as showrunner alongside Nicholas Nardini, who was among the producers on “Queen Charlotte.” Nardini was also in the writers’ room on Rhimes’ ABC series “Scandal.” Tom Verica, another frequent collaborator of Rhimes, will serve as director and executive producer for the currently untitled series. Betsy Beers will also executive produce.

Per the logline for the show, “Similar to the massive global hit ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ the series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and tell the story of her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.”

Actress Ruth Gemmell portrays Lady Violet in “Bridgerton,” whereas Connie Jenkins-Greig plays a younger version of the character in “Queen Charlotte.” It’s currently unclear if Netflix will cast a new actress or have Jenkins-Greig reprise the role.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Was a Huge Hit For Netflix

The first “Bridgerton” spin-off premiered on Netflix in May 2023. According to Deadline, the show was an immediate success, surging to number one on the streamer’s chart and amassing an astounding 1.9 billion minutes viewed within the first few days.

Naturally, the spin-off’s release also gave new life to the ever-popular original series, attracting 125 million minutes viewed during the week “Queen Charlotte” debuted.