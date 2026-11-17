Exciting news for sci-fi fans as Netflix’s epic alien invasion series “3 Body Problem” has been given a confirmed second season release date.

Per IMDb, the show’s premise is as follows: “A fateful decision made in 1960s China reverberates in the present, where a group of scientists partner with a detective to confront an existential planetary threat.”

It stars a truly outstanding ensemble cast comprising Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Benedict Wong, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, and Jonathan Pryce.

Getty The cast of “3 Body Problem.”

“3 Body Problem” boasts an impressive 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first season of the show released in 2024, with all eight episodes hitting Netflix on March 21.

The official Netflix Tudum site has, rather excitingly, confirmed the release date for the show’s second season.

Season 2 of ‘3 Body Problem’ Is Coming Early Next Year

Getty The cast of “3 Body Problem.”

The official Netflix Tudum site reveals that the second season of “3 Body Problem” will debut on the popular streaming platform on Thursday, January 14, 2027.

That means there is less than two months to wait, at the time of writing, for six more action-packed episodes of the critically acclaimed show.

Of course, back in May of 2024, it was confirmed that the show had been renewed for both a second and third season, so season 2 won’t be the last we see of the likes of Jovan Adepo’s Dr. Saul Durand, John Bradley’s Jack Rooney, Liam Cunningham’s Thomas Wade, and Benedict Wong’s Clarence “Da” Shi.

The show is an adaptation of the Chinese novel series “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” by the former computer engineer Liu Cixin, meaning fans of the books will know roughly what to expect from season 2 and 3. Those unfamiliar with the books have a lot of exciting stories to look forward to.

The Show’s Fans Are Excited for the New Season

When the official Netflix Instagram account announced the season 2 release date to their 42.6 million followers (and to the 40,600 followers on the official “3 Body Problem” account), the collective response was one of pure excitement.

The post included an ominous 100-second trailer for the second season in which Liam Cunningham’s Thomas Wade says, “Wake up! They haven’t flown 24 trillion mile to negotiate. They are coming to exterminate us!”

The caption on the post reads, “They haven’t flown 24 trillion miles to negotiate. The Emmy-nominated blockbuster 3 BODY PROBLEM returns on January 14.”

One big fan of the series commented, “Omg! I’ve been waiting for so long!!! 👽”

Another fan wrote, “Yes yes yes yes yes I’m so ready for this!!!!”

Someone else said, “I’ve never been more sat for anything in my life!!! 💧”

“About damn time 😭,” proclaimed somebody else.

“Yay this is gonna be amazing,” posted one optimistic individual.

Last but by no means least, another Instagram user commented, “I was so excited to see the underground cities with all the leaves and they look how I thought they would omg!!! I AM SOOO SEATED FOR THE SPACESHIP BATTLE!!! The droplet is here 💧😏.”

We’ll look forward to season 2 of “3 Body Problem.” It’s undoubtedly incredibly exciting that it’s only a couple of months away.