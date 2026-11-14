Fatal Accident On Set of Netflix Hit Leaves Cast, Crew ‘Deeply Shocked and Saddened’

A member of the crew of hit Netflix crime thriller “Dept. Q” has passed away due to injuries suffered on the show’s Edinburgh set.

According to a Scottish newspaper, members of the show’s cast and crew were stunned by the tragic accident that resulted in the on-set fatality.

A Tragic Accident

Scotland’s The Herald reports that emergency services were called to Edinburgh’s FirstStage Studios at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, responding to reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The unidentified man — a member of the show’s crew — was treated for his injuries, but did not survive; he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after medical personnel arrived.

Deadline reported that filming had concluded the the second season of “Dept. Q,” but noted that film and television sets often remain active after filming has completed as crews dismantle sets and wrap up technical details.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” Police Scotland said in a statement to Deadline.

In that regard, a spokesperson for Health and Safety Executive told Scotland’s STV: “We are aware of the incident and currently liaising with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and Police Scotland regarding the incident.”

‘Deeply Shocked and Saddened’

Left Bank Pictures, the production company that produces the show for Netflix, issued a statement about the crew member’s passing.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our ‘Dept Q’ crew,” a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time,” the spokesperson added, “and we are offering support for those affected.”

A New Season of ‘Dept. Q’

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As authorities investigate to shed more light on how a crew member came to lose his life on the set of the show, the tragic accident is unlikely to delay post-production work on the second season.

Based on the crime novels of Jussi Adler-Olsen, the first season of “Dept. Q” followed maverick Edinburgh police detective Carl Morck (Matthew Goode of “The Leap Year”), who experiences a career mishap that leaves him banished to the decrepit basement of a run-down police station. There, he’s tasked with heading Dept. Q, investigating cases that have previously deemed to be unsolvable.

Described as a “darkly humorous, propulsive show” that “delivers all the pleasures of a procedural,” “Dept. Q” also takes viewers “into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves.”

According to the logline, the upcoming second season will find Morck and his team of misfit cops investigating “a terrible crime hidden in the highest echelons of Scottish society. It is a story for our times: rich and powerful people who believe they are above the law. Carl, of course, knows otherwise.”

Joining the cast for the second season is former “Late, Late Show” host James Corden. As The Sun reported, Corden will be playing Dr. Ben Smith, described as “a brilliant but eccentric forensic psychologist” who assists Morck and the team in their new investigation.



